Research Society on Alcoholism annual meeting 2017: Featured research findings

The 40th annual Research Society on Alcoholism (RSA) Scientific Meeting will take place June 25-28 in Denver, Colorado. RSA 2017 provides a meeting place for scientists and clinicians from across the country, and around the world, to interact. The meeting also gives members and non-members the chance to present their latest findings in alcohol research through abstract and symposia submissions. Below are eight programming highlights.

Genes are not fixed, experience and exposure can change them

Epigenetics refers to how certain life circumstances can cause genes to be silenced or expressed, become dormant or active, over time. New research shows that adolescent binge drinking can lead to epigenetic reprogramming that predisposes an individual to later psychiatric disorders such as anxiety. (presenting Sunday, June 25, 10:05 a.m. MT)

Drinking makes you older at the cellular level

The more alcohol that people drink, the more their cells appear to age. In a new study, researchers found that alcoholic patients had shortened telomere lengths, placing them at greater risk for age-related illnesses, such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, cancer and dementia. (presenting Sunday, June 25, 3:15 p.m. MT)

Physical activity + Fitbit help women during early alcohol recovery

The first three months of sobriety pose the greatest risk for relapse, and the greatest challenge for intervention efforts. Results from a pilot study suggest that a lifestyle physical activity intervention supported by a Fitbit device can successfully supplement existing alcohol treatment among depressed women during early recovery. (presenting Monday, June 26, 3:51 p.m. MT)

Military sexual trauma among men is prevalent and predicts alcohol problems years later

Military sexual trauma (MST) is defined as sexual harassment and/or sexual trauma experienced during the course of military service. It includes uninvited or unwanted verbal or physical contact of a sexual nature, such as attention, verbal remarks, touching, sexual coercion, sexual assault, and rape. It happens to both men and women, and can have not only mental and physical but also behavioral health consequences such as substance use/abuse. (presenting Tuesday, June 27, 9:38 a.m. MT)

Not everyone who drinks too much has an alcohol use disorder … but maybe you do

Alcohol use exists on a spectrum, ranging from abstinence to low-risk use, to hazardous use, to abuse. Unhealthy drinking includes the last two categories – risky or hazardous use, and drinking that has become a disorder. Both can be identified by amounts consumed, as well as associated behaviors and consequences. Both comprise a red flag for help or change. (presenting Tuesday, June 27, 1:25 p.m. MT)

Marijuana-positive drivers increasing, alcohol-positive drivers decreasing

In just seven years, the number of marijuana-positive drivers increased 50 percent, according to the 2013-2014 National Roadside Survey of Alcohol & Drug Use by Drivers. On the flip side, the percentage of alcohol-positive drivers decreased 77 percent between 1973 and 2013-2014. (presenting Tuesday, June 27, 1:25 p.m. MT)

Alcohol use among homeless youth due to victimization varies by gender and type of abuse

Unaccompanied homeless youth, especially females, have high rates of sexual and physical victimization – both before and after leaving home. (presenting Wednesday, June 28, 9:20 a.m. MT)

Innovative smartphone technology can let you know when you’re drinking too much

Some individuals struggle to make healthy decisions about their drinking in risky situations. Technology can help. Researchers are finding ways by which digital interventions can help people make smarter drinking decisions, leading to reduced alcohol-related injuries and illness. (presenting Wednesday, June 28, 12:50 p.m. MT)

