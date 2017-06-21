Three Honored by Society for Risk Analysis European Chapter

Newswise — MCLEAN, Va., (June 21, 2017) – The Society for Risk Analysis European Chapter (SRA-E) awarded three prestigious scholarships at its Annual Conference in Lisbon, Portugal. These awards recognize individuals for their outstanding contributions to the study and science of risk analysis. This year’s awardees include:

Kate Crinion, BS, MS Arch., a Ph.D. candidate at Ulster University in Northern Ireland, is a recipient of this year’s SRA-E scholarship for her research on the drivers for community resilience. Her research, “Bouncing forward after the rain – Findings from a theoretical framework to enhance transformational resilience within a post-flooding context,” which she presented at the SRA-E conference, proposes the development of a Community Resilience Framework to enhance awareness of risk and resilience in post-disaster affected communities.

Vedran Lesic, a postgraduate researcher at the University of Leeds in the UK, is the second recipient of this year’s SRA-E scholarship for his research, “Assessing consumers’ perceptions of electricity use: Does providing reference points help?” which he presented at the SRA-E conference. Lesic investigated how consumers think about their energy use and what feedback formats are best understood by consumers to motivate behavior change. Lesic’s research will help consumers make informed decisions about how to reduce their energy use and inform the design of feedback on various in-home devices.

Manuel Friedlein, a policy intern at GIZ in Germany, is the recipient of this year’s Ortwin Renn Student Prize for Applied Risk Research for his study, “Risk governance of climate change adaptation: A case study of risk-based decision-making in Germany and the UK,” which he presented at the SRA-E conference. Friedlein applied a well-known risk framework to climate change adaptation policies in an effort to increase society’s resilience to the impact of climate change. His research serves as a stepping stone to bridge the study of risk management and governance with climate change research.

