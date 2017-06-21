 
Legionnaires’ Disease Expert: “Take Caution During Summer Months”

    • Jerry Balentine, D.O.

    After several people in New York City were diagnosed with Legionnaire’s disease in less than two weeks, an expert at New York Institute of Technology College of Osteopathic Medicine (NYITCOM) urges people to take caution. Jerry Balentine, D.O. and vice president for Medical Affairs and Global Health at NYITCOM, reminds vacationers that summer is also a time when many are exposed to Legionnaire’s Disease.

    Dr. Jerry Balentine recently contributed an article on Legionnaires’ disease to the online news source eMedicinehealth.com, and is is available for interviews on this topic and can be reached for comment at Jerry.Balentine@nyit.edu

    Click here to view Dr. Balentine's biography. 

     

