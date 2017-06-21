GOP Victorious in Georgia: Experts Available to Discuss Aftermath of 6th District Special Election

The widely watched, hotly contested and incredibly expensive special election in the 6th Congressional District of Georgia is over, and the GOP won, with Republican former Georgia Secretary of State Karen Handel beating Democrat Jon Ossoff.

Georgia State University political scientists who live in the district are available to discuss the ins and outs of a race that some saw as a test for Republicans and the politics of President Trump.

“As a clue about what might happen in 2018, it might not mean as much as some people want to believe,” writes Jeffrey Lazarus, associate professor of political science at Georgia State. “Handel’s close victory might give the Republican party a morale boost.

“What’s really important is the broader pattern of how Republican candidates are doing compared to how Trump did in those same districts in 2016,” he continued.

Jeffrey Lazarus, Associate Professor of Political Science

Jeffrey Lazarus is an associate professor of political science and specializes in research into legislative term limits, politicians’ decisions to enter races for office, congressional conference committees, the bills members write, and pork barrel spending.

To read an analysis of the 6th District election written by Lazarus for The Conversation, click here.

Sean Richey, Associate Professor of Political Science

Sean Richey is an associate professor of political science and specializes in voting and elections, political communication, and political behavior. He is the author of “The Social Basis of the Rational Citizen: How Political Communication in Social Networks Improves Civic Competence” (Lexington Press, 2014), and has also authored articles on political discussion and persuasion.

