Arizona State University Expert on Weather Extremes

ASU expert on weather extremes

Randy Cerveny is an Arizona State University President’s Professor in the School of Geographical Sciences and Urban Planning where he directs the meteorology program. Cerveny also is the World Meteorological Organization’s Rapporteur of Climate and Weather Extremes. He literally is the keeper of the official weather extremes of the planet. Cerveny is responsible for researching, verifying (or repudiating) and archiving global weather records. He has written two books on weather, Freaks of the Storm and Weather’s Greatest Mysteries Solved!

Cerveny can talk about:

Any weather record or weather extreme.

Recorded weather extremes generally, including those related to heat, cold, wind, rainfall, lightning, tidal waves, etc.

The importance of keeping such records.

What these records tell us about the Earth.

Why it is important to track records of temperature extremes and other weather phenomena across the globe.

