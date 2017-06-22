Study Shows Seniors with Dementia Are on the Rise

Newswise — According to new data released today by the Public Health Agency of Canada, more than 400,000 seniors are currently living with dementia in our country; the percentage of seniors living with dementia has increased by 21% in 10 years.

Dr. ‎Yves Joanette, Scientific Director of the Canadian Institutes of Health Research Institute of Aging and the chair of the World Dementia Council, is available to speak about the disease, why it strikes more women than men, and how Canada is contributing to efforts to find solutions to the global challenge of dementia.

