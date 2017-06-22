Senate GOP Healthcare Bill: Expectations and Implications

Senate Republicans this morning released a draft of their version of health care legislation to their members. The Senate version has several differences from the House healthcare bill, such as linking insurance subsidies to income instead of age. Cornell University experts are available for media interviews about how the bill will impact medical spending and people’s choice for health care.



Sean Nicholson is director of Cornell’s Sloan Program in Health Administration and a professor of policy analysis and management. Nicholson’s research focuses on the causes of regional variations in medical spending, the value of new medical technologies, and innovation in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries.



Bio: http://www.human.cornell.edu/bio.cfm?netid=sn243

Jonathon Schuldt, an expert on judgment and decision making in health communication and assistant professor of communication at Cornell University. His research focuses on factors that impact decisions and public opinion about healthcare.



Bio: https://communication.cals.cornell.edu/people/jonathon-schuldt