Georgia State Hosts First International Triple Negative Breast Cancer Conference

Newswise — ATLANTA—Georgia State University will host the First International Triple Negative Breast Cancer Conference from Sept. 18 to 20.

The two-day conference is focused on advancing scientific knowledge about the aggressive triple negative breast cancer (TNBC) subtype with the goal of improving patients’ lives and eliminating racial breast cancer-related disparities. The conference theme is “Illuminating Actionable Biology.”

Conference topics will include “The Biology of Triple Negative Breast Cancer,” “Predictive and Prognostic Biomarkers,” “Strategies for Reducing Disparities,” “Therapeutic Targets and Treatment Strategies” and “Epidemiology and Precision Oncology.”

Speakers include Dr. Ian O. Ellis of the University of Nottingham, United Kingdom; Dr. Charles M. Perou of the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill; and Dr. Otis Brawley of the American Cancer Society.

“We envision this conference as representing the confluence of scholarship, research talent, excellence in medicine and compassion,” said Dr. Ritu Aneja, conference chair and Distinguished University Professor and director of the Molecular Basis for Disease Program at Georgia State. “It will bring together patients, researchers, clinicians and students to brainstorm, learn and conceive innovative ideas to tackle the challenges associated with TNBC management and breast cancer-related racial health disparities. In doing so, it will catalyze the transformation of Georgia State into a premier international hub for breast cancer research.”

Conference co-chairs are Dr. Emad A. Rakha, chair of the Department of Histopathology of Nottingham University, United Kingdom, and Dr. Mylin A. Torres, director of the Glenn Family Breast Center and the Louisa and Rand Glenn Family Chair in Breast Cancer Research at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University.

The last date for abstract submission is July 15. Travel awards are available for minority student researchers.

The conference is supported by the Glenn Family Breast Center at Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, the International Consortium for Advancing Research on Triple-Negative Breast Cancer and the Georgia Center for Oncology Research & Education.

The conference is open to the public. For details about registration and eligibility criteria for travel awards, visit www.tnbcconference.org.