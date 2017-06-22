Policy Wonks and Doctors Available on Effects of GOP Healthcare Bill

CHICAGO --- Northwestern University experts are available to comment on and explain the impact of the U.S. Senate Republican’s health care bill when the draft is unveiled Thursday.

The experts include:

Joel Shalowitz, professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Shalowitz teaches courses on the U.S. health care system to graduate and medical students.

Contact: j-shalowitz@kellogg.northwestern.edu or 847-835-1145

Dr. Jane Holl, director of Center for Healthcare Studies and a professor of pediatrics and of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Holl studies health care coverage and delivery of health care in the U.S.

Contact: j-holl@northwestern.edu or 773-398-2737

Christine Percheski, an assistant professor of sociology and an Institute of Policy Research fellow at Northwestern.

Percheski, an expert on uninsurance and Medicaid, researches Health Insurance Complexity Within Families and Healthcare Utilization.

Contact: c-percheski@northwestern.edu

Dr. Matthew Davis, professor of pediatrics and of medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He is the associate chief research officer for Health Services and Policy Research in the Stanley Manne Children’s Research Institute at Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago.

Davis is an expert on health policy, population health and health care research for children and adults in the U.S. His research has largely focused on measuring the effects of programs and policies on the health and health care of populations, with a special emphasis on health care reform involving Medicaid, the Affordable Care Act, and the State Child Health Insurance Program.

Contact: MMDavis@luriechildrens.org or 734-883-8399

Megan McHugh, an assistant professor in the Center for Healthcare Studies and director of the program in healthcare policy and implementation at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

McHugh has written extensively on federal policy making and health care reform and has testified before Congress.

Contact: megan-mchugh@northwestern.edu or 703-867-3629. McHugh is based in Washington, D.C.