Newswise — June 27, 2017 - Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, today announced that Lippincott PassPoint was named a 2017 SIIA CODiE Award finalist in the Best Student Assessment Solution category. Finalists represent applications, products and services from providers of educational software, digital content, online learning services and related technologies encompassing pre-K through post-secondary sectors. Lippincott PassPoint is part of a suite of comprehensive digital nursing education solutions.

Originally launched in 2013, with ongoing updates since, Lippincott PassPoint is the first formative and adaptive learning product specifically designed to prepare nursing students for the National Council Licensure Examination (NCLEX®). The solution allows students to gain real-time, data-driven insights about their knowledge and mastery of content by taking quizzes of adjusting difficulty, and provides access to real-time performance details so they can adjust their study efforts appropriately. Faculty use the detailed student reporting to prioritize classroom instruction as well as individual performance data to identify at-risk students early in the learning process.

“I am impressed by the level of innovation and creativity demonstrated by the 2017 CODiE award finalists. These products are opening doors for learners of all ages by combining new technologies with research about how people learn in order to respond to student and educator needs,” said Bridget Foster, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of the Education Technology Industry Network (ETIN), a division of SIIA. “We’re honored to have the judges select Lippincott PassPoint as a finalist in the 2017 SIIA Codie Awards,” said Cathy Wolfe, President & CEO, Health Learning, Research & Practice, Wolters Kluwer. “As a first-market mover in digital learning solutions for nursing, we focus on delivering the best content and online tools to help students master their course work and prepare for their licensure exams, followed by continuous evidence-based learning support throughout their careers.” Lippincott PassPoint is a mobile-friendly solution used by more than 30,000 nursing students annually across the United States and Canada.

Lippincott PassPoint’s distinctive unlimited, adaptive and simulated exams, which mimic the real NCLEX® experience, help nursing students build their test-taking confidence, endurance, and understanding of what to expect in the testing environment. With remediation to Lippincott Advisor and Lippincott Procedures and a host of additional resources, students can access evidence-based content precisely when they need to help them master concepts and improve testing. Efficacy studies show higher NCLEX pass rates – a key factor in accreditation – than national averages when students use Lippincott PassPoint to prepare for their licensure exam. Lippincott PassPoint is mobile-friendly, and continually revised for content, accuracy, and new capabilities based on user feedback.

The SIIA CODiE Awards are the premier awards for the software and information industries, and have been recognizing product excellence for over 30 years. The awards include 93 categories organized by industry focus of education technology and business technology. Lippincott PassPoint was honored as one of 160 finalists across the 34 education technology categories. Details about each finalist are listed at http://www.siia.net/codie/Finalists

