Media Advisory: DHS S&T to Demonstrate New Virtual Training for First Responders

Newswise — WASHINGTON—The Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) will host a media-only, online demonstration of the new Enhanced Dynamic Geo-Social Environment (EDGE) virtual training platform on June 28 via YouTube live stream. EDGE is a multiplayer, scalable, online environment that trains first responders—within a single agency or across agency, jurisdiction, or discipline—for coordinated critical incident response. The first scenario, featuring an active shooter incident at a hotel, will be released (for free) to first responder agencies on June 26.

Built on the Unreal gaming engine, which powers such popular interactive video games as Mortal Kombat, BioShock, and Batman: Arkham City, EDGE allows responders to collaboratively role-play complex scenarios in a virtual environment, improving coordination and communication while mitigating injuries and loss of lives. S&T’s First Responders Group (FRG) developed the technology with the U.S. Army Research Laboratory’s Simulation and Training Technology Center and Cole Engineering Services, Inc. These partners will join FRG staff and first responder stakeholders in facilitating the demonstration and answering press questions.

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

1:00-2:00 p.m. EDT DHS S&T will host a media-only demonstration of the EDGE virtual training for active shooter scenarios

YouTube Live Stream: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rMVkK0GdAfE

(To participate in the chat function, you will need to log in to YouTube)

Dial-In: 888-957-9877, PIN: 4468692

OPEN PRESS

Milt Nenneman, EDGE Program Manager, S&T FRG

Tami Griffith, EDGE Lead, Army Research Laboratory

Bob Walker, EDGE Program Manager, Cole Engineering Services, Inc.

Please contact first.responder@hq.dhs.gov for additional information or to RSVP for the event.

###