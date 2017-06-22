Stephen Rice Receives Prestigious ACSM Citation Award

Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The American College of Sports Medicine is pleased to announce that Stephen Rice, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., FACSM, FAAP is a recipient of its 2017 Citation Award. Dr. Rice was selected for this award because of his significant contributions to sports medicine and the exercise sciences. He was recognized at an awards banquet during the association’s recent annual meeting.

“Citation Award winners are selected for their leadership and contributions in the areas of research and scholarship, clinical care, administrative services or educational services,” said Walter Thompson, FACSM, president of ACSM. “We’re happy to recognize Dr. Rice’s tremendous accomplishments.”

Dr. Rice is program director of the Pediatric Sports Medicine Fellowship at Jersey Shore University Medical Center and clinical professor of pediatrics at the Rutgers-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School. After earning his undergraduate degree at Columbia University and an M.D. and Ph.D. from New York University in 1974, Dr. Rice completed a pediatrics residency at the Children’s Hospital in Seattle, Washington and obtained an MPH from University of Washington. He served as a faculty member in the UW Division of Sports Medicine for nearly 20 years, including as a team physician for the UW Huskies, developer of the Athletic Health Care System and founder of the Harborview Sports Medicine Clinic.

A member of ACSM since 1979, he became a fellow in 1983 and sat on multiple committees and task forces, as well the board of trustees from 2007-2010. Dr. Rice chaired the Health & Science Policy Committee for over a decade. Dr. Rice has contributed over 100 original publications and serves as a manuscript reviewer for Medicine & Science in Sports & Exercise ® and other journals.

Dr. Rice’s Citation Award is one of six that were given this year. Other recipients include:

Jack W. Berryman, Ph.D., FACSM

University of Washington

Loretta DiPietro, Ph.D., FACSM

George Washington University

Mark Hargreaves, Ph.D., FACSM

University of Melbourne

Michael Pratt M.D., MSPE, MPH, FACSM, FACPM

University of California San Diego

Robert Ross, Ph.D., FACSM

Queen’s University

Find more information and view past recipients at http://www.acsm.org/find-continuing-education/awards-grants/honor-citation-awards.

###