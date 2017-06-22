Jack Berryman Receives Prestigious ACSM Citation Award

Recognized for major achievements in preserving the history of the American College of Sports Medicine

Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The American College of Sports Medicine is pleased to announce that Jack W. Berryman, Ph.D., FACSM is a recipient of its 2017 Citation Award. Dr. Berryman was selected for this award because of his significant contributions to sports medicine and the exercise sciences. He was recognized at an awards banquet during the association’s recent annual meeting.

“Citation Award winners are selected for their leadership and contributions in the areas of research and scholarship, clinical care, administrative services or educational services,” said Walter Thompson, FACSM, president of ACSM. “We’re happy to recognize Dr. Berryman’s tremendous accomplishments.”

Dr. Berryman is professor emeritus in the Department of Bioethics and Humanities and adjunct professor emeritus in the Department of Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine in the School of Medicine at the University of Washington. Dr. Berryman earned a B.S. from Lock Haven State College, a M.S. and M.A. from the University of Massachusetts, Amherst and a Ph.D. from the University of Maryland.

Dr. Berryman’s many contributions to his field include serving as editor of the Journal of Sport History (1977-84) and president of the North American Society for Sport History (1989-91). He coedited Sport and Exercise Science: Essays in the History of Sports Medicine, the first book in this field, in 1992. Dr. Berryman received the Distinguished Service Award for Exceptional Contributions from the North American Society for Sport History in 1996. Dr. Berryman has been singularly responsible for preserving the history of the American College of Sports Medicine as the organization’s official historian, Chair of the Office of Museum, History, and Archives, and author of Out of Many, One: A History of the American College of Sports Medicine (1995). He was invited to present the D.B. Dill Historical Lecture at the 1994 and the 2004 ACSM national meetings. Dr. Berryman’s work to record the history of ACSM and to honor the careers of ACSM’s leaders is preserved in the 10 volume DVD series, ACSM’s Distinguished Leaders in Sports Medicine and Exercise Science.

Dr. Berryman’s Citation Award is one of six that were given this year. Other recipients include:

Loretta DiPietro, Ph.D., FACSM

George Washington University

Mark Hargreaves, Ph.D., FACSM

University of Melbourne

Michael Pratt M.D., MSPE, MPH, FACSM, FACPM

University of California San Diego

Stephen Rice, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., FACSM, FAAP

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Rutgers University-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Robert Ross, Ph.D., FACSM

Queen’s University

Find more information and view past recipients at http://www.acsm.org/find-continuing-education/awards-grants/honor-citation-awards.