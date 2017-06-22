Robert Ross Receives Prestigious ACSM Citation Award

Ross Receives Prestigious ACSM Citation Award

Recognized for major achievements in sports medicine and the exercise sciences

Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The American College of Sports Medicine is pleased to announce that Robert Ross, Ph.D. FACSM is a recipient of its 2017 Citation Award. Dr. Ross was selected for this award because of his significant contributions to sports medicine and the exercise sciences. He was recognized at an awards banquet during the association’s recent annual meeting.

“Citation Award winners are selected for their leadership and contributions in the areas of research and scholarship, clinical care, administrative services or educational services,” said Walter Thompson, FACSM, president of ACSM. “We’re happy to recognize Dr. Ross’s tremendous accomplishments.”

Dr. Ross is a professor in the School of Kinesiology and Health Studies and Department of Medicine at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario. Dr. Ross completed his undergraduate degree in Physical Education at McGill University in 1978 and a master’s and doctorate in exercise science in 1988 and 1992, respectively, from University of Montreal. Since 1990, Dr. Ross has published close to 190 papers and book chapters in the scientific literature, which have been cited more than 15,000 times. During his career, Dr. Ross has supervised over 45 graduate students among which many have established themselves as independent researchers in universities in Canada and the United States. Dr. Ross has been an active member of the American College of Sports Medicine— he became a fellow since 2009, has served on the Strategic Health Initiative (SHI) for Obesity Committee since 2013 and regularly participates in the annual meetings as a speaker.

Dr. Ross’s Citation Award is one of six that were given this year. Other recipients include:

Jack W. Berryman, Ph.D., FACSM

University of Washington

Loretta DiPietro, Ph.D., FACSM

George Washington University

Mark Hargreaves, Ph.D., FACSM

University of Melbourne

Michael Pratt M.D., MSPE, MPH, FACSM, FACPM

University of California San Diego

Stephen Rice, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., FACSM, FAAP

Jersey Shore University Medical Center

Rutgers University-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School

Find more information and view past recipients at http://www.acsm.org/find-continuing-education/awards-grants/honor-citation-awards.