Loretta DiPietro Receives Prestigious ACSM Citation Award
Newswise — INDIANAPOLIS, IN- The American College of Sports Medicine is pleased to announce thayLoretta DiPietro, Ph.D., FACSM is a recipient of its 2017 Citation Award. Dr. DiPietro was selected for this award because of her significant contributions to sports medicine and the exercise sciences. She was recognized at an awards banquet during the association’s recent annual meeting.
“Citation Award winners are selected for their leadership and contributions in the areas of research and scholarship, clinical care, administrative services or educational services,” said Walter Thompson, FACSM, president of ACSM. “We’re happy to recognize Dr. DiPietro’s tremendous accomplishments.”
Dr. DiPietro is a professor and chair of the Department of Exercise and Nutrition Sciences within the Milken Institute of Public Health at The George Washington University. She received bachelor’s and master’s degrees in health education from Southern Connecticut State University and an MPH and Ph.D. in public health from Yale University in Epidemiology. Dr. DiPietro was one of the first graduate students trained in exercise epidemiology. She then completed post-doctoral training at the John B. Pierce Laboratory and as an epidemic intelligence officer at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Her current work uniquely bridges the gaps between population-based public health and the clinical and physiological domains of exercise science and glucose regulation. Dr. DiPietro has published over 125 peer-reviewed papers, chapters and reviews, has served as a member of the National Institutes of Health Aging Systems in Geriatrics Study Section for six years, editor-in-chief of the Journal of Physical Activity and is currently is a member of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Service’s 2018 Physical Activity Guidelines Advisory Committee.
Dr. DiPietro’s Citation Award is one of six that were given this year. Other recipients include:
Jack W. Berryman, Ph.D., FACSM
University of Washington
Mark Hargreaves, Ph.D., FACSM
University of Melbourne
Michael Pratt M.D., MSPE, MPH, FACSM, FACPM
University of California San Diego
Stephen Rice, M.D., Ph.D., M.P.H., FACSM, FAAP
Jersey Shore University Medical Center
Rutgers University-Robert Wood Johnson Medical School
Robert Ross, Ph.D., FACSM
Queen’s University
