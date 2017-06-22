Wolters Kluwer and European Hematology Association Launch Hemasphere

Newswise — June 22, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, and the European Hematology Association (EHA) are pleased to announce the launch a new open access journal, HemaSphere. Part of the Lippincott portfolio, the journal was launched today at the 22nd Annual Congress of the European Hematology Association in Madrid.

HemaSphere is an open access journal dedicated to support hematology patient care, research and education worldwide. EHA’s new journal intends to publish results of highly relevant basic, translational and clinical research in hematology. In addition to original research, it will also publish review and guideline articles, as well as insightful discussions of research and hematology news.

HemaSphere will be under the editorial leadership of Co-Editors-in-Chief, Dr Andreas Engert of University of Cologne and Dr Jan Cools of KU Leuven. “HemaSphere will be a new forum to publish the best research and updates on new developments in the hematology field,” said Dr Cools. “It will not be just another ‘bloody’ journal. It is a new and different open access journal, with an innovative review process leading to rapid publication and with insightful discussions and summaries of new developments in the hematology field,” he added.

HemaSphere aims to be the premier hematology information resource and will include a section titled HemaTopics. This section will present insightful discussions on all aspects related to hematology, including summaries of important articles, reports of new therapies, discussions on EU policy, and other hematology news items.

The journal will be opening for manuscript submissions on June 22. For more information about HemaSphere, please visit: www.wkopenhealth.com/hemasphere.

About the European Hematology Association

The European Hematology Association (EHA) promotes excellence in patient care, research and education in hematology.

EHA envisions a world without blood diseases by connecting hematologists worldwide, supporting their career development, harmonizing hematology education and advocating the interests of hematology and hematologists in the European arena.

With more than 4,000 members from 100+countries, EHA is Europe’s largest professional organization supporting both clinicians and scientists around the globe in their efforts to cure blood diseases.

For more information about our organization, activities and advocacy, please visit www.ehaweb.org or follow us on Facebook (EuropeanHematologyAssociation), LinkedIn (EHA) and Twitter (@EHA_hematology).

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.