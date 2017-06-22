What Exactly Constitutes a “Crime of Violence” When It Comes to Immigration Law? Expert Available to Discuss SCOTUS Case

An expert in immigration law at Georgia State University’s College of Law is available to discuss two pending U.S. Supreme Court decisions that could have broad significance.

Carolina Antonini, an adjunct professor, teaches immigration law and is a partner at Antonini and Cohen Immigration Law Group. To reach Antonini, contact Stacey Evans in the College of Law’s communications office at sevans4@gsu.edu or 404-413-9259.

Sessions v Dimaya concerns the statutory construction of a California burglary statute in relation to a crime of deportability. Under the Immigration and Nationality Act (INA), a person who is not a U.S. citizen is deportable if he or she has committed an “aggravated felony,” including a “crime of violence,” which is not clearly defined. The question before the Court is whether the ambiguity violates the Constitution’s bar on vague criminal laws. The case involves a Filipino native facing deportation for a 10-year-old burglary conviction for breaking in to a garage and house.

Jennings v Rodriguez, a class action lawsuit that challenges the prolonged detention immigrants who face deportation, will determine, among other things, whether those who are not U.S. citizens are also guaranteed a bond hearing and possible release from custody within six months under the Constitution’s guarantee of due process of law.

Antonini is a former social worker, and has represented indigent immigrants in international human rights and immigration matters for many years. She has appeared in numerous media interviews, including on CNN and NPR, and has been quoted widely in various publications.

