Does Increased Political Activism Mean That More Women Will Run for Public Office?

WHAT: A conversation about the gender gap in political ambition in the Trump Era.

WHO:

Speakers:

Jennifer Lawless, professor of government and the Director of the Women & Politics Institute at American University’s School of Public Affairs;

Richard Fox, professor of political science at Loyola Marymount University;

Amanda Ripley, journalist and author

Moderator:

Luiza Savage, Politico

WHEN: Monday, June 26, 2017, at 8:30 a.m. (Breakfast with discussion to follow)

WHERE: First Amendment Room, National Press Club, 529 14th Street, 13th Floor, Washington, D.C. 20045

Background: As part of the conversation, the panelists will discuss The Trump Effect report by Professors Lawless and Fox that is based on a May 2017 national survey of “potential candidates,” people with the backgrounds that are common among those who run for elected office. Although the 2016 presidential election spurred an upsurge in political activism, the report found that Donald Trump’s victory and early presidency have not generated a substantial increase in women’s interest in running for office.

