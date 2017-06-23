Paul S. Viviano, President and CEO, Urges Americans to Reject the Proposed Senate Health Care Bill and Support Medicaid for Children and Families

Newswise — Los Angeles (June 22, 2017) – “Children’s Hospital Los Angeles (CHLA) opposes any changes to Medicaid funding that harm children and their families,” says Paul S. Viviano, president and chief executive officer, Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. “The Senate's version of the American Health Care Act (AHCA), called the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), risks the health care coverage of millions of American children and families.”

“As an institution that creates hope and builds healthier futures,” Viviano says, “We implore the U.S. Senate to maintain Medicaid funding. We oppose this bill because it seriously threatens Medicaid coverage for more than 30 million children and their families.”

“Children represent nearly half of all Medicaid beneficiaries, yet only 20 percent of the program’s annual expenses, making their health an economic investment,” Viviano says. “Medicaid must be preserved, not cut, capped or block-granted. Children don’t live in isolation; coverage for families matters. Health insurance matters for low-income parents: when parents are insured, their children are more likely to get the health care they need to ensure they lead healthier and prosperous lives. Urge your Senators to protect children’s health care and say no to changes in Medicaid funding.”

