Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior Webinar Provides Update on Breastfeeding and WIC

Newswise — The Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior (JNEB) is hosting “Breastfeeding and WIC,” a live webinar on Tuesday, July 11 from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. EDT. This webinar will provide a forum to highlight the results of current WIC breastfeeding efforts and to discuss innovative strategies between WIC and other community agencies to promote, protect and support breastfeeding. The webinar presenters are authors of articles from the JNEB WIC Breastfeeding supplemental issue, sponsored by Food and Nutrition Services U.S. Department of Agriculture.

The supplement’s guest editor Madeleine Sigman-Grant, PhD, RD, Associate Editor, Journal of Nutrition Education and Behavior, Professor Emeritus, UNR, will serve as moderator. Presenting during the webinar are Kathleen M. Rasmussen, ScD, RD, The Nancy Schlegel Meinig Professor of Maternal and Child Nutrition, Cornell University, and Shannon Whaley, PhD, Director of Research and Evaluation, PHFE-WIC.

During the webinar attendees will be able to:

list at least one strategy for enhancing their current BF efforts within their community,

describe potential impact of proposed changes to the WIC food package for lactating women, and

identify the role of BF in attenuating obesity rates in Hispanic children enrolled in WIC.

Ample time will be provided for audience comments and questions.

This webinar is free for all registrants. Attendees earn 1 CEU. Register at https://www.sneb.org/events/2017/07/11/upcoming-webinar/breastfeeding-bf-and-wic-update/.

