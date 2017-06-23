Researcher of Health Insurance Markets and Consumers Available to Discuss Developments in GOP Health Care Legislation

A legal expert in health care at Georgia State University’s College of Law is available to discuss implications of Republican plans to repeal aspects of former President Obama’s Affordable Care Act.

Erin Fuse Brown, associate professor of law and part of the College of Law’s Center for Law, Health and Society, can provide insight into the potential impact of the Better Care Reconciliation Act on consumers, the health care industry, health insurance markets, and more.

Fuse Brown’s research and scholarship focuses on health care prices, health care markets, medical billing, the Affordable Care Act, health care competition and regulation, surprise medical bills, and genetic research and privacy.

She holds a J.D. from the Georgetown University Law Center and a Master of Public Health degree from the Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health, and has been widely quoted in the media regarding various health care issues.

Fuse Brown teaches health law related to finance and delivery, as well as administrative law. A list of her publications and a full biography are available online at http://law.gsu.edu/profile/erin-fuse-brown/.

