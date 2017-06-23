American Dental Hygienists’ Association Honors Dental Hygiene Profession’s Best at the 94th Annual Conference 

Newswise — Jacksonville, Fla., June 23, 2017 – More than 1,600 oral health professionals gathered in Jacksonville, Florida, June 14-17 for the American Dental Hygienists’ Association’s 94th Annual Conference. ADHA is proud to announce its various award winners from this year’s event. These awardees represent the commitment and professionalism of all the individuals involved in the dental hygiene profession, and are devoted to improving the public’s oral and overall health.

Below are the 2017 award winners:

ADHA Award for Excellence in Dental Hygiene (sponsored by Johnson & Johnson). This award honors hygienists who have evidence of active involvement in ADHA and its constituents, exhibit evidence of leader in and the advancement of dental hygiene experience, provide evidence for the incorporation of any and/or all roles of the dental hygienist to document outstanding accomplishments that have a simple impact on the practice and future of the dental hygiene profession.

Winner: AnneGwozdek, RDH, BA, MA, Michigan

Winner: Donna Warren-Morris, RDH, BS, MEd, Texas

ADHA/ Esther Wilkins Future Leader Award (sponsored by Hu-Friedy). This award honors dental hygienists who exhibit a strong commitment to the dental hygiene profession and have demonstrated leadership in the American Dental Hygienists' Association within five years of graduation from an accredited dental hygiene program.

Winner: Beryl Sue Kassoff-Correia, CRDH, BS, Florida

Irene Newman Professional Achievement Award (sponsored by Colgate). This award honors dental hygienists with 15 years of ADHA membership, demonstrates outstanding clinical expertise in relating to interdependence of clinical practice and patient education for the improvement of patient compliance.

Winner: MarionManski, RDH, MS, Maryland

Colgate/ADHA Community Outreach Award (sponsored by Colgate). This award recognizes ADHA components and individuals submitting on behalf of components that have implemented significant community outreach programs, focusing on preventive oral health care.

Winner: Jennifer Hasch, RDH, Kentucky (Louisville District Dental Hygienist's Association)

Hu-Friedy/ADHA Master Clinician Award (sponsored by Hu-Friedy). This award honors a clinical hygienist who shows outstanding expertise in relating the interdependence of clinical practice and patient education for the improvement of patient compliance.

Winner: Crystal Spring, RDH, BS, LAP, Montana

Student Member Community Service Award (sponsored by Colgate). This award recognizes a student member chapter that has demonstrated outstanding community service activities.

Winner: Bristol Community College, Massachusetts

Crest Oral-B/ADHA Clinical Dental Hygienist Award (sponsored by Crest Oral-B). This award acknowledges the contributions dental hygienists make in their patients’ lives, particularly when it comes to the impact of patient education and the critical role oral health plays in overall health.

Winner: Jane Cotter, BSDH, MS, CTTS, Texas

Crest + Oral-B/ADHA Educator of the Year Award (sponsored by Crest Oral-B). This award recognizes, honors and rewards a full-time dental hygiene faculty member who contributes to and is dedicated to providing high- quality education to dental hygiene students.

Winner: Mary Hoffman, RDH, BSDH, Wisconsin

ADHA/ Sigma Phi Alpha Excellence in Journalism Award (sponsored by Johnson & Johnson). This award recognizes two students, at the baccalaureate level and the master’s level, who have written a review or original research paper that contributes to dental hygiene’s overall body of knowledge and meets the rigorous quality standards of the ADHA’s Journal of Dental Hygiene. Additionally, each winner is a potential future Sigma Phi Alpha member or a current member in good standing.

Undergraduate Winners: Katelyn J. Thompson, Oregon & Cori M. Pacanins, Washington

Graduate Winner: Windy L. Rothmund, RDH, MSDH, Washington

