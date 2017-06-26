Newswise — Oakland, CA (June 26, 2017) – The trauma center at UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland has been re-verified as a Level I Pediatric Trauma Center by the American College of Surgeons (ACS). Verification by the ACS is the highest possible ranking for trauma centers and this re-designation recognizes the trauma center's continuing dedication to providing optimal care for injured pediatric patients.

UCSF Benioff Children's Hospital Oakland is one of five ACS Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers in California. There are only 46 with this designation in the nation. The re-verification was confirmed by the Verification Review Committee (VRC), a subcommittee of the Committee on Trauma of the American College of Surgeons (ACS).

“Re-verification of our trauma center is a reflection our trauma team’s dedication to providing comprehensive trauma services,” said UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals President Dr. Michael Anderson. “Our ACS designation assures families with children in need of trauma services that they will receive the highest-quality trauma care available.”

“The successful ACS verification process is the result of the special collaboration between many talented, multi-disciplinary team members from Trauma Services,” said Stacey Hanover, Director of Emergency and Trauma Services at the hospital.

The ACS verification process is a highly structured and extremely stringent review of all aspects of trauma care, including care provided by the Emergency Department, Surgical Services, Acute Care, Pediatric Intensive Care Unit, Lab and Diagnostic Imaging, Rehabilitation, Injury Prevention, and Outreach Education.

UCSF Benioff Oakland’s trauma center first received the ACS Pediatric Level I certification in 2014. Prior to the ACS designation, the hospital had been designated as a pediatric Level 1 trauma center by Alameda County since 1986.

About UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals:

UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals are among the nation’s finest pediatric medical centers, according to U.S. News & World Report’s annual rankings. Their expertise covers virtually all pediatric conditions, including cancer, heart disease, neurological disorders, pulmonology, diabetes and endocrinology, as well as the care of critically ill newborns. The nonprofit UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospitals are committed to providing outstanding care to children in the Bay Area, California and beyond. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland (formerly Children’s Hospital & Research Center Oakland) is the only hospital in the East Bay 100% devoted to pediatrics. The hospital is one of only five ACS Pediatric Level I Trauma Centers in the state, and has one of largest pediatric intensive care units in Northern California. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland is also a leading teaching hospital with an outstanding pediatric residency program and a number of unique pediatric subspecialty fellowship programs.

The hospitals are known nationally and internationally for basic and clinical research, and are at the forefront of translating research into interventions for treating and preventing diseases. The San Francisco campus is part of UC San Francisco, whose schools of Medicine, Pharmacy, Dentistry and Nursing lead the nation in research grants from the National Institutes of Health. UCSF Benioff Children’s Hospital Oakland’s research arm, Children’s Hospital Oakland Research Institute (CHORI), is internationally known for its basic, translational and clinical research.

About the American College of Surgeons:

The American College of Surgeons is a scientific and educational association of surgeons that was founded in 1913 to raise the standards of surgical education and practice and to improve the care of the surgical patient. The College has over 72,000 members and it is the largest association of surgeons in the world. Longstanding achievements have placed the ACS in the forefront of American surgery and have made it an important advocate for all surgical patients.

Established by the American College of Surgeons in 1987, the COT's Consultation/Verification Program for Hospitals promotes the development of trauma centers in which participants provide not only the hospital resources necessary for trauma care, but also the entire spectrum of care to address the needs of all injured patients. This spectrum encompasses the prehospital phase through the rehabilitation process.

