Newswise — June 26, 2017 – Wolters Kluwer, a leading global provider of information and point of care solutions for the healthcare industry, is pleased to announce a new publishing partnership with the Canadian Society of Addiction Medicine (CSAM). Beginning with the December 2017 issue, Wolters Kluwer will publish the Canadian Journal of Addiction, the official journal of the CSAM, as part of its Lippincott journal portfolio.

“We are excited to embark on this collaboration with Wolters Kluwer that will allow us to leverage their expertise and global reach to build our journal brand” said Nady el-Guebaly, Editor-in-Chief. “We anticipate that the submission platform, Editorial Manager, will help us streamline the submission and review process. Being cited in Ovid should be a major step in encouraging our Canadian and other investigators globally to submit their work to our journal with the knowledge that our scientific citation capacity is increasing leading to eventual recognition with an Impact Factor and Altmetrics.”

The Canadian Journal of Addiction (CJA-JCA) is a peer reviewed journal devoted to practical clinical research, management and treatment issues related to addictive disorders and their behaviors. The journal publishes broad-spectrum, patient-oriented coverage of all aspects of addiction, directed toward an audience of addiction medicine clinicians, primary care providers, psychiatrists, clinical psychologists, pharmacists, and other health care practitioners involved in alleviating the consequences of the misuses of alcohol and licit and illicit drugs as well as addictive behaviors.

The Society, which was formed in 1989, is a national organization of medical professionals and other scientists interested in the field of substance use disorders, has as its primary goals, including; advancing the education of health professionals in the field of addiction medicine by developing and providing courses and conferences, promoting research and establishing clinical standards and to educate the public about the assessment, treatment and prevention of addiction by collecting, and disseminating information on that topic.

The Canadian Journal of Addition, joins the Lippincott portfolio of specialty medical, nursing and allied health journals that includes, the Journal of Addiction Medicine, Behavioural Pharmacology, Journal of Addictions Nursing, and Addictive Disorders & their Treatments.

###

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V. (AEX: WKL) is a global leader in information services and solutions for professionals in the health, tax and accounting, risk and compliance, finance and legal sectors. We help our customers make critical decisions every day by providing expert solutions that combine deep domain knowledge with specialized technology and services.

Wolters Kluwer reported 2016 annual revenues of €4.3 billion. The company, headquartered in Alphen aan den Rijn, the Netherlands, serves customers in over 180 countries, maintains operations in over 40 countries and employs 19,000 people worldwide.

Wolters Kluwer shares are listed on Euronext Amsterdam (WKL) and are included in the AEX and Euronext 100 indices. Wolters Kluwer has a sponsored Level 1 American Depositary Receipt program. The ADRs are traded on the over-the-counter market in the U.S. (WTKWY).

For more information about our solutions and organization, visit www.wolterskluwer.com, follow us on Twitter, Facebook, LinkedIn, and YouTube.