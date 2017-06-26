 
Former MO Supreme Court Chief Justice and Dean Emeritus for Comment on Trinity Lutheran Decision. #SCOTUS

  Dean Emeritus Michael Wolff of Saint Louis University School of Law

    Dean Emeritus Michael Wolff of Saint Louis University School of Law

    Dean Emeritus Michael Wolff of Saint Louis University School of Law

    Dean Emeritus Michael Wolff of Saint Louis University School of Law

    • The decision on the funding of rubberized material at a Lutheran school’s playground in Missouri will affect how funds are distributed across country with implications on the future of school choice.

    Having taught constitutional law and serving as the chief justice for the Missouri Supreme Court, Dean Emeritus Michael Wolff can provide unique insight into local politics. In addition, Wolff is particularly familiar with the history and implications of the decision as he advised attorneys working directly on the case.

    Dean Emeritus Wolff has appeared on national TV, written for local and national publications and interviewed by outlets around the world. He is available to speak regarding Trinity Lutheran Church of Columbia v Pauley. 

    http://law.slu.edu/people/michael-wolff

