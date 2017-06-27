http://newsnetwork.mayoclinic.org/discussion/mayo-clinic-childrens-center-once-again-ranked-among-best-childrens-hospitals-by-u-s-news-world-report/

Newswise — ROCHESTER, Minn. — Mayo Clinic Children’s Center has again been ranked as the top performing children’s hospital in Iowa, Minnesota, North Dakota and South Dakota on U.S. News & World Report’s 2017—2018 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings.

Rankings of nearly 200 of the nation’s pediatric centers identify the top 50 in each of 10 specialties. In 2017, only 81 children’s hospitals were ranked in at least one pediatric specialty. Mayo Clinic Children’s Center ranked as a top performing children’s hospital in 9 out of 10 pediatric specialties.

The rankings for each pediatric specialty at Mayo Clinic Children’s Center are:

Cancer (No. 19)

Cardiology and Heart Surgery (No. 22)

Diabetes and Endocrinology (No. 20)

Gastroenterology (GI) and GI Surgery (No. 48)

Neonatology (No. 37)

Neurology and Neurosurgery (No. 20)

Orthopedics (No. 27)

Pulmonology (No. 38)

Urology (No. 34)

“The rankings reflect our integrated team-based care that has served as the cornerstone of Mayo’s approach to patients of all ages for more than 150 years,” says Randall Flick, M.D., a pediatric anesthesiologist and medical director of the Mayo Clinic Children’s Center. “We are honored to have outstanding staff who continuously strive for excellence and to improve care for the millions of patients we treat each year from around the world.”

Mayo Clinic and its Children’s Center is the medical center most recognized as a top choice for patients and families by U.S. News & World Report and many other ranking organizations.

“The Mayo Clinic Children’s Center brings Mayo Clinic quality to children and families through cutting-edge interventions, such as the Fetal Care Center, proton beam therapy for childhood cancer, and stem cell treatment for children with heart disease,” Dr. Flick adds. “Our team approach and ability to coordinate care across specialties allows us to be able to address health problems of all kinds and focus on the individual needs of each patient.”

