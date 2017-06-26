Newswise — NEW YORK (June 28, 2017) — Summer has officially arrived and Independence Day is right around the corner. It’s a time for fun outdoor activities like backyard cookouts, camping and fireworks. However, if precautions aren’t taken, fireworks may lead to permanent effects on your health. According to the CDC, nearly one in every four Americans suffer from temporary or permanent noise-induced hearing loss. Take extra care this Fourth of July holiday and at all of your summer celebrations by implementing these tips and tricks to protect your ears from loud explosions.

Dr. Maria Suurna, otolaryngologist at NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center and an assistant professor in the Department of Otolaryngology – Head and Neck Surgery at Weill Cornell Medicine, recommends the following safety tips if you plan on enjoying fireworks this Fourth of July:

The best way to prevent noise-induced hearing loss is to avoid loud noise exposure. Exposure to sounds above 85 dB can lead to temporary or permanent hearing loss.

Maintain a safe distance from the source of fireworks. If you are planning to use your own fireworks, choose quieter options and use hearing protective devices.

Keep children and infants safe from exposure to loud fireworks, as they might be more susceptible to hearing damage at lower decibels than adults.

If you cannot avoid excessive firework noise, it’s recommended to wear hearing protection devices such as earplugs and earmuffs.

Pay attention to symptoms of possible hearing damage such as tinnitus, ear fullness, pressure or pain.

Be sure to see a doctor if you develop symptoms or suspect hearing loss after watching fireworks.

Keep these tips in mind to enjoy a safe fireworks show that won't risk unnecessary hearing problems.

