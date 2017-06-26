Exercise May Help Prevent Insulin Resistance, a Precursor to Type 2 Diabetes, University of Arkansas Researcher Finds
Nicholas Greene, assistant professor of exercise science at the University of Arkansas, is available for interviews about new research indicating exercise may help prevent insulin resistance, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. His research team published findings in the journal Experimental Physiology that add to the understanding of cellular processes that help or hurt insulin resistance and can ultimately help scientists and health-care professionals better tailor effective preventive measures such as exercise.