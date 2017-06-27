Newswise — ANN ARBOR, Mich. — University of Michigan’s C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital was recognized among the best children’s hospitals in the country by U.S. News & World Report.

Mott was the only children’s hospital in Michigan nationally ranked in all 10 pediatric specialties evaluated in the 2017-2018 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings released today. Mott hospital, which is part of the Michigan Medicine academic medical center, was recognized among the nation’s best in cardiology and heart surgery, nephrology, orthopedics, neurology and neurosurgery, gastroenterology and GI surgery, cancer, neonatology, pulmonology, urology and diabetes.

The annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the country. Mott was among just 23 hospitals nationwide ranked in all 10 evaluated specialties.

“These rankings reflect the exemplary care provided by our doctors, nurses and staff every day to ensure the best possible outcomes for every child who comes through our doors,” says Valerie Opipari, M.D., Ravitz professor and chair of the Department of Pediatrics and Communicable Diseases.

“We are committed to the highest quality care, cutting edge research and innovative treatment and services to help children fighting rare and life-threatening diseases.”

C.S. Mott’s highest ranking was again in cardiology and heart surgery, where it tied for third this year. The C.S. Mott Congenital Heart Center is an international referral center for children with complex congenital heart problems and is one of the largest congenital heart programs in the United States. The center has consistently been ranked as one of the top 10 in the nation since U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007.

“Families travel from around the world for specialty care at Mott Children’s,” says Paul King, executive director of U-M C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital.

“We are proud of our teams for their hard work, passion and commitment to improving children’s health that has earned them recognition in all clinical categories evaluated in pediatric care.”

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes -- such as mortality and infection rates – along with efficiency and coordination of care delivery plus compliance with "best practices.”

“Our clinical teams are devoted to exceptional, compassionate care for children and families facing the most complex medical conditions,” says Chris Dickinson, M.D., chief medical officer at Mott.

“These rankings represent the breadth and depth of expertise our faculty, nurses and staff offer patients and their families. We are pleased to again be recognized among the country’s best children’s hospitals.”

About C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital: C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital offers nationally-ranked, specialty care in a 1.1 million square foot, 348-bed facility in Ann Arbor, Mich. The $754 million, 12-story building is home to Mott, the Von Voigtlander Women’s Hospital and adult and pediatric blood and marrow transplant programs. The hospital features a dedicated pediatric emergency department, an on-site Ronald McDonald House, and offers a new and larger home for specialty services not offered anywhere else in Michigan for newborns, children and pregnant women.

This year, the University of Michigan hospitals and health centers also achieved Magnet status – the highest institutional honor awarded for nursing excellence – from the American Nurses Credentialing Center.

To learn more about C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, visit www.mottchildren.org.