Newswise — Stony Brook, NY, June 26, 2017 — Scientific American and the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University are teaming up for a free online workshop aimed at helping scientists and engineers write blogs and op-eds for magazines, newspapers and other news outlets. Presented in partnership with The Kavli Foundation, two dozen scientists will receive mentoring on writing this fall and next spring, with successful assignments to be considered for publication as a Scientific American guest blog. The program will culminate with a special gathering in New York City in fall 2018, where course participants will network with instructors, science communication experts and peers as well as staff from the Alda Center and Scientific American.

"When we help scientists to be more open, they begin to talk about their work in a deeply personal way. And people want to hear the personal stories behind the research. What happened in those difficult moments in the small hours of the morning? That's the part we can connect to," said Alan Alda, founder of the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science. "Our Alda Center team is excited to partner with Scientific American to develop a blogging course that will produce a new cohort of excellent science storytellers. I can't wait to see what they come up with."

“Science is a global enterprise, with an ambition—and ability—to address some of humanity’s most challenging problems,” said Scientific American Editor in Chief, Mariette DiChristina. “Scientific American, with more than 170 years of authoritative coverage about the progress of science often authored by the researchers themselves, is delighted to partner with the Alda Center and Kavli on this initiative to support scientists and science communication.”

“Promoting public understanding of science is central to the mission of The Kavli Foundation,” said Robert Conn, President and CEO. “Scientific American has been a leader in helping the public understand and appreciate science for well over a century. Alan Alda is a star who is trusted by the public, and he has a deep passion about communications and science. This passion is reflected in the Alan Alda Center for Communicating Science. We are simply delighted to join these two great organizations as they work to help scientists become the best communicators to the public of their own scientific work.”

This online workshop and mentoring program will be a companion to a new and open web series to debut in the fall that is co-produced by the three partners. During this 10-week public series, valuable insights into science writing and communication will be presented by the editors and writers at Scientific American, the Alda Center and a selection of special guest speakers. Program details for this series will be announced in September.

Participants will be selected competitively, with the application process opening today. For more information and to apply, visit www.aldacenter.org

About the Partners

Scientific American – Scientific American is the longest continuously published magazine in the U.S., and has been bringing its readers unique insights about developments in science and technology for more than 170 years. The award-winning authoritative source for the science discoveries and technology innovations that matter, more than 150 Nobel laureates have written for Scientific American. It publishes in 14 local language editions and is read in more than 30 countries. Scientific American has 3.5 million print and tablet readers worldwide, 7.5 million global online unique visitors monthly, and a social media reach of 3.5+ million.

Alda Center for Communicating Science at Stony Brook University – Established by renowned actor, writer, director and communication pioneer Alan Alda, the Alda Center is leading the way to develop new and effective methods for training scientists to tell their stories and engage the public, policy makers, funders and others outside their own disciplines. Over 8,000 scientists around the world have been trained by the Center’s instruction team. The Alda Method is grounded in improvisational theater, which inspires authenticity, connection and spontaneity rather than prescribed body language and tone of voice.

The Kavli Foundation – Established in 2000, The Kavli Foundation is dedicated to advancing science for the benefit of humanity and promoting increased public understanding and support for scientists and their work. The Foundation's mission is implemented through an international program of research institutes, professorships, symposia and other initiatives in the fields of astrophysics, nanoscience, neuroscience and theoretical physics. The Foundation also supports programs aimed at empowering the communication of science to the public, including the online Alda-Kavli Learning Center for Science Communication. It is also a founding partner of the international Kavli Prizes.