CHICAGO --- Northwestern Pritzker School of Law experts are available to analyze and explain the Supreme Court’s decision today to review the legality of President Donald Trump’s travel ban and the court’s decision to stay a portion of a lower court ruling on the ban.

Daniel B. Rodriguez is the Harold Washington Professor and dean at Northwestern Law. He is a nationally prominent legal teacher and scholar whose relevant areas of expertise include constitutional law, administrative law and statutory interpretation. He can be reached at 312-503-8460 or daniel.rodriguez@law.northwestern.edu.

Andrew Koppelman is the John Paul Stevens Professor of Law and a professor of political science. His scholarship focuses on issues at the intersection of law and political philosophy. Koppelman is only available to speak with print reporters, and he can be reached at 847-644-7044 or akoppelman@northwestern.edu.

Quote from Koppelman: “This is clearly a big loss for Trump. The only reason why the injunction was limited at all was because the burden on foreigners was deemed not to be ‘legally relevant.’ When weighed against any significant burden, Trump’s silly order couldn’t be justified.”

Eugene Kontorovich is a professor of law who specializes in constitutional law, federal courts and public international law. He may be reached at 323-443-8591 or e-kontorovich@law.northwestern.edu.

Quote from Kontorovich: “The Supreme Court’s overall rejection of the vastly broad injunction imposed by lower courts injects a welcome bit of judicial restraint into a wild effort by judges to essentially strip the president of his constitutional powers.”

John O. McGinnis, the George C. Dix Professor in Constitutional Law, has expertise in constitutional law, international law, law and economics and antitrust law. He can be reached at 202-319-1450 or j-mcginnis@law.northwestern.edu.

Quote from McGinnis: “The Supreme Court's partial lifting of the stay represents a partial victory for the Trump administration. As a result, the administration will largely be able to apply the ban in most circumstances. But the refusal to lift the stay entirely suggests some justices think some plaintiffs have a substantial case on the merits.”

Erin Delaney is an associate professor of law and an associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Her research focuses on immigration law and constitutional design and comparative constitutional law, with particular attention to the role of courts in multi-level governance systems. She can be reached at (312) 503-0925 or erin.delaney@law.northwestern.edu.

More News at Northwestern Now