EVANSTON, Ill. --- Northwestern University experts from the political science, medical and health care policy and economics fields are available to comment on the U.S. Senate Republican health care bill as the GOP attempts to hold a vote on it this week.

Laurel Harbridge Yong is an associate professor of political science in the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences. Her research focuses on partisan conflict and the lack of bipartisan agreement in American politics. She can discuss the uncertainty surrounding the bill related to warring factions within the Republican party and the hyper-partisan nature of the debate over the bill. She can be reached at 847-467-1147 or l-harbridge@northwestern.edu.

Three experts from Northwestern’s Kellogg School of Management who are health economists are also available. They research health policy, including Medicare, Medicaid and consumer behavior in the insurance marketplace.

Craig Garthwaite is co-director of the Health Enterprise Management Program at Kellogg. His recent work focuses on the private sector effects of the Affordable Care Act. He can be reached at 202-746-0990 or c-garthwaite@kellogg.northwestern.edu. In addition, he has been regularly tweeting on the topic.

Amanda Starc is an associate professor of strategy at Kellogg and a faculty research fellow at the National Bureau of Economic Research. Her research examines the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Part D and Medicare Supplement markets, as well as consumer behavior in insurance exchanges. She can be reached at 330-338-2067 or amanda.starc@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

Joel Shalowitz is professor of preventive medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. He teaches courses on the U.S. health care system to graduate and medical students. He can be reached at 847-835-1145 or j-shalowitz@kellogg.northwestern.edu.

Megan McHugh is an assistant professor in the Center for Healthcare Studies and director of the program in health care policy and implementation at Feinberg. She has written extensively on federal policy making and health care reform and has testified before Congress. Based in Washington, D.C., McHugh may be reached at 703-867-3629 or megan-mchugh@northwestern.edu.

