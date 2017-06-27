Newswise — Detroit, Mich., Tuesday, June 27, 2017 - The Children’s Hospital of Michigan at the Detroit Medical Center (DMC) is among the best in the country in seven (7) pediatric specialties according to the new 2017-18 Best Children’s Hospitals rankings. The Children’s Hospital of Michigan is nationally ranked in: Cancer, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology and Urology.

U.S. News introduced the Best Children’s Hospitals rankings in 2007 to help families of children with rare or life-threatening illnesses find the best medical care available. They are the only comprehensive source of quality-related information on U.S. pediatric centers.

The 11th annual rankings recognize the top 50 pediatric facilities across the U.S. in 10 pediatric specialties, including cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

“The Children’s Hospital of Michigan is consistently recognized as one of America’s best hospitals which exemplifies the commitment of our entire health care team to pediatric quality, safety, innovation and research for our patients and their families,” said the Children’s Hospital of Michigan CEO Luanne Thomas Ewald. “Very few children’s hospitals like ours exist across the country that provides a full range of advanced services and specialties designed especially for kids. We’re extremely honored and proud of our team for the unique role they play in delivering exceptional care for children throughout the State of Michigan and beyond.”

“The pediatric centers we rank in Best Children’s Hospitals deliver exceptionally high-quality care and deserve to be recognized for their commitment,” said U.S. News Health Rankings Editor Avery Comarow. “Children with life-threatening illnesses or rare conditions need the state-of-the-art services and expertise these hospitals provide every day.”

The U.S. News Best Children’s Hospitals rankings rely on clinical data and on an annual survey of pediatric specialists. The rankings methodology considers clinical outcomes, such as mortality and infection rates, efficiency and coordination of care delivery and compliance with "best practices.”

Survival rates, adequacy of nurse staffing, procedure and patient volume, availability of programs for particular illnesses and conditions and much more can be viewed on http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings.

This year’s rankings will be published in the U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals 2018” guidebook and available on newsstands September 12. Visit Best Children’s Hospitals for the complete rankings and use #BestHospitals on Facebook and Twitter.

ABOUT THE CHILDREN’S HOSPITAL OF MICHIGAN, www.childrensdmc.org

For 130 years, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan has been dedicated to providing high quality care to children and adolescents in a caring, efficient and family-centered environment. With more than 40 pediatric medical and surgical specialty services, the hospital draws patients from nearly every Michigan County, 39 additional states, and 22 countries, annually and provides the highest level of pediatric specialty care available for children. The hospital is a national leader in Cancer, Gastroenterology & Gastrointestinal Surgery, Nephrology, Neurology & Neurosurgery, Orthopedics, Pulmonology, and Urology. It is ranked as one of America’s best hospitals for children and sees more children than any hospital in the state. Children’s Hospital of Michigan is one of eight hospitals operated by the Detroit Medical Center (DMC).

ABOUT U.S. NEWS

U.S. News & World Report is a digital news and information company that empowers people to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. Focusing on Education, Health, Personal Finance, Travel, Cars and News & Opinion, USNews.com provides consumer advice, rankings, news and analysis to serve people making complex decisions throughout all stages of life. More than 30 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.