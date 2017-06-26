Newswise — Freedom of religion is never as simple as people think it should be, said Eric Yordy, a professor business law at Northern Arizona University. That said, a U.S. Supreme Court decision regarding religious freedom is rarely surprising, and none of the three announced June 26 rose to that level. Yordy discusses the ramifications of each case below.

Today’s events did provide a little court drama, however—new Supreme Court Justice Neil Gorsuch went further on religious freedom than his colleagues before him have, and the likelihood that, since frequent tiebreaker Justice Anthony Kennedy did not announce his retirement, he’s likely to remain on the court for some time longer.

Yordy is an associate professor of business law and ethics at the W. A. Franke College of Business at Northern Arizona University. He earned his law degree from Cornell Law School and focuses his research on business ethics and laws centered around the religious freedom clause of the First Amendment. He recently was appointed to the Arizona State Advisory Committee of the U.S. Commission on Civil Rights.

His publications on the topic include “The New Freedom for Business: The Past and Future of Free Exercise” (2016), “Fixing Free Exercise: A Compelling Need to Relieve the Current Burdens” (2012) and “Caught in the Clause: An Analysis of Same-Sex Marriage Through the Lens of the Establishment Clause” (2013), along with a working paper entitled “The Complicated Interactions of Religion, Business and Government in the Religious Freedom Restoration Act Era.”

Trump v. International Refugee Assistance Project

Although this case includes a religious question, which lower courts took into consideration, the Supreme Court’s decision today only took into account the balance of harm to foreign nationals who are not allowed into the United States versus the harm to the government if the United States had to let those foreign nationals in.

“The Supreme Court reviewed this balance and determined the harm to foreign nationals with a legitimate relationship to the United States, such as family connections or admission to a U.S. university, outweighs the risk of harm to the United States for keeping them out, but the risk of harm to foreign nationals with no connections to the United States was not as strong as the risk to the U.S. of being required to let them in.”

Trinity Lutheran Church v. Comer

The court found the state of Missouri’s decision to deny playground funds to a church-owned school, and the state constitutional provision forbidding that practice, violates the U.S. Constitution.

This finding is generally unremarkable because it is clearly in line with prior cases about public benefits, such as use of police or fire department services. What is remarkable is the influence of Justice Neil Gorsuch, who wrote a 2.5-page opinion agreeing with Chief Justice John Roberts but arguing to go further in the protection of religious freedom.

“Rather than draw a distinction between use of the funds and the status of the recipient, Justice Gorsuch indicates that belief and action are too closely linked to be able to draw a line. He notes the Free Exercise Clause protects 'the free exercise of religion, not just the right to inward belief (or status).' This may give some insight into future opinions on religious freedom—that actions based in religious beliefs are protected under the First Amendment in his opinion.”

Masterpiece Cakeshop v. Colorado Civil Rights Commission