Newswise — NEW YORK - For the 11th year in a row, NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital ranks in more pediatric specialties than any other New York metro area hospital in U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Children’s Hospitals.” The 2017-18 rankings are published online today.

NewYork-Presbyterian ranks among the top in the nation for children’s care in every specialty evaluated in the U.S. News survey, which includes cancer, cardiology and heart surgery, diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and gastrointestinal surgery, neonatology, nephrology, neurology and neurosurgery, orthopedics, pulmonology and urology.

NewYork-Presbyterian provides pediatric care in every area of medicine at two major sites: NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital. NewYork-Presbyterian is affiliated with two prestigious medical schools, Columbia University Medical Center and Weill Cornell Medicine.

Notably, the Hospital ranks in the top 10 in the nation in diabetes and endocrinology, gastroenterology and GI surgery and cardiology and heart surgery. NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital recently dedicated The Vivian and Seymour Milstein Family Infant Cardiac Unit, a new, state-of-the-art, 17-bed unit solely dedicated to infant cardiac care (0-3 months old) that is the first of its kind in the United States. It is set to open in September. At NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital, Dr. Ralf Holzer will lead an enhancement of services for congenital heart disease and other cardiac conditions as the newly appointed chief of pediatric cardiology. In addition, the Hospital has expanded its pediatric clinical care offerings into the digital health landscape with the launch of NYP OnDemand, including online Second Opinion and a new Pediatric Urgent Care Service.

“At NewYork-Presbyterian, we put patients and their families at the center of everything we do,” said Dr. Steven J. Corwin, president and CEO of NewYork-Presbyterian. “We're proud to offer outstanding care across every area of medicine at both Morgan Stanley Children's Hospital and Komansky Children's Hospital.”

U.S. News ranks children’s hospitals using a variety of criteria related to hospital resources and services, commitment to best practices and outcome data. In addition, a portion of a hospital’s score is determined through a national survey of pediatric specialists and subspecialists in each of the 10 ranked specialties, drawn from more than 9,000 physicians who are members of the online professional network Doximity, as well as 1,500 nonmembers.

For the rankings, visit http://health.usnews.com/best-hospitals/pediatric-rankings. The rankings will be published in the print edition of U.S. News & World Report’s “Best Hospitals” issue, which will be on newsstands in August.

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital

NewYork-Presbyterian Morgan Stanley Children’s Hospital, which is affiliated with Columbia University Medical Center, and NewYork-Presbyterian Komansky Children’s Hospital, which is affiliated with Weill Cornell Medicine, have built a reputation for more than a century as two of the nation’s premier centers for pediatric care. Together, they offer the best available care in every area of pediatrics — including the most complex neonatal and critical care, and all areas of pediatric surgery — in a family-friendly and technologically advanced setting. They are also major international referral centers, meeting the special needs of children from infancy through adolescence worldwide. NewYork-Presbyterian Hospital also comprises NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center, NewYork-Presbyterian Westchester Division, NewYork-Presbyterian Allen Hospital and NewYork-Presbyterian Lower Manhattan Hospital. The hospital is also closely affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital, NewYork-Presbyterian Queens and NewYork-Presbyterian Brooklyn Methodist Hospital. NewYork-Presbyterian is the #1 hospital in the New York metropolitan area and is consistently ranked among the best academic medical institutions in the nation, according to U.S. News & World Report. For more information, visit www.nyp.org.

