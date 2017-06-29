Newswise — NEW YORK (June 29, 2017) — Visitors to NYC Parks’ 52 public pools will have access to free sunscreen this summer thanks to the American Academy of Dermatology.

The AAD has teamed up with Sun Shield and NYC Parks to provide sunscreen dispensers at pools throughout the five boroughs beginning June 29, part of a free sunscreen pilot program the agency is conducting at its beaches and pools this summer. Visitors can use these free dispensers to apply and reapply broad-spectrum, SPF 50 sunscreen during their time at the pool.

“Millions flock to our beaches and pools each summer, spending hours under the sun,” says NYC Parks Commissioner Mitchell J. Silver, FAICP. “While New Yorkers are being water-safe, enjoying recreational activities and righting their minds, Parks also wants them to be sun-safe. We are excited to partner with the AAD and Sun Shield on expanding our pilot program to provide free sunscreen to the city’s pool-goers this summer, furthering their ability to protect their skin while on the go.”

Skin cancer is the most common cancer in the United States, affecting one in five Americans, and ultraviolet radiation is the most preventable skin cancer risk factor. The AAD recommends that everyone protect themselves from the sun’s harmful UV rays by seeking shade, wearing protecting clothing and using a broad-spectrum, water-resistant sunscreen with an SPF of 30 or higher.

“In addition to applying sunscreen before you go the pool, it’s important to reapply every two hours, or after swimming or sweating,” says board-certified dermatologist Henry W. Lim, MD, FAAD, president of the AAD. “We encourage pool visitors to take advantage of this free sunscreen to ensure they’re protected from the sun’s harmful UV rays throughout the summer.”

“Prevention is the first step in the fight against skin cancer, and we hope these free sunscreen dispensers will help New Yorkers take that step,” adds Sun Shield co-founder Tyler Haggstrom. “We appreciate the AAD’s support of our efforts to make free sunscreen available to the public.”

For a list of NYC Parks pools where free sunscreen is available, visit NYC.gov/parks.

For more information on skin cancer prevention and detection, visit the AAD website SpotSkinCancer.org. There, you can also find instructions on how to perform a skin self-exam, download a body mole map for tracking changes in your skin, and find free SPOTme® skin cancer screenings in your area. SPOT Skin Cancer™ is the AAD’s campaign to create a world without skin cancer through public awareness, community outreach programs and services, and advocacy that promote the prevention, detection and care of skin cancer.

# # #

More Information

How to apply sunscreen

Prevent skin cancer

About the AAD

Headquartered in Schaumburg, Ill., the American Academy of Dermatology, founded in 1938, is the largest, most influential, and most representative of all dermatologic associations. With a membership of more than 19,000 physicians worldwide, the AAD is committed to: advancing the diagnosis and medical, surgical and cosmetic treatment of the skin, hair and nails; advocating high standards in clinical practice, education, and research in dermatology; and supporting and enhancing patient care for a lifetime of healthier skin, hair and nails. For more information, contact the AAD at 1-888-462-DERM (3376) or aad.org. Follow the AAD on Facebook (American Academy of Dermatology), Twitter (@AADskin) or YouTube (AcademyofDermatology).

About Sun Shield

Sun Shield is the world's most innovative sunscreen dispensing system. Our device is weather-resistant and completely touch-free, keeping the machine both clean and sanitary for all to enjoy. Our mission at Sun Shield is to provide communities across the world with access to FREE sunscreen and to raise awareness of the dangers of skin cancer. To get in contact with a Sun Shield representative, please email Inquire@the-SunShield.com. To stay up to date with all Sun Shield events, please visit our website at www.thesunshield.com or our Instagram page @thesunshield.

About NYC Parks

NYC Parks is the steward of nearly 30,000 acres of land — 14 percent of New York City — including more than 5,000 individual properties ranging from Coney Island Beach and Central Park to community gardens and Greenstreets. We operate more than 800 athletic fields and nearly 1,000 playgrounds, 1,800 basketball courts, 550 tennis courts, 65 public pools, 51 recreational facilities, 15 nature centers, 14 golf courses, and 14 miles of beaches. We care for 1,200 monuments and 23 historic house museums. We look after 600,000 street trees, and two million more in parks. We are New York City's principal providers of recreational and athletic facilities and programs. We are home to free concerts, world-class sports events, and cultural festivals.