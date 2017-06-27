EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL June 29, 2017, 4 p.m. EDT

CONTACT: For copies of articles, contact Megan Lowry at megan.lowry@apha.org or 202-777-3913.

Special supplement to American Journal of Public Health focuses on diversifying health profession to address oral health inequities

Newswise — Washington, D.C. — A special supplement to the American Journal of Public Health explores oral health inequities among vulnerable populations and the need to diversify the health work force to close the gaps.

As the nation continues to grapple with how to make health care available and affordable, it is clear that oral health continues to be treated as a stepchild. This special issue of AJPH shows that despite gains made in the past two decades, poor oral health is a silent epidemic that continues to affect low-income communities and communities of color, in particular children, who are among our most vulnerable citizens.

Tooth decay is the number one chronic illness afflicting children, 43 percent of Americans have no dental coverage, half of all children entitled to dental care under Medicaid did not get a visit, and the dental profession is far from diverse — just 7 percent of all dentists are professionals of color. The articles in this issue highlight the numerous challenges in the current system, document the disparities and offer innovative solutions to ensure all have access to good oral health.

External funding for this supplement was provided by the Morehouse School of Medicine and the W. K. Kellogg Foundation.

Find a full list of AJPH papers EMBARGOED until June 29, 2017, at 4 p.m. EDT below:

Addressing Oral Health Disparities via Educational Foci on Cultural Competence

Perspectives on Proposed Medicaid Reforms by Racial/Ethnic Minority Older Adults

A Workforce Strategy for Reducing Oral Health Disparities: Dental Therapists

Oral Health and Accountable Care Organizations. Is Oral Health Accounted?

The Effect of Outreach Messages on Medicaid Enrollment

Determinants of Oral Health Care Receipt and Self-Rated Oral Health for Diverse Asian American Subgroups in a Community-Based Survey in New York City

Indian Country Leads National Movement to Knock Down Barriers to Oral Health Equity

Using Registered Dental Hygienists to Promote a School-based Approach to Dental Public Health

Getting the Incentives Right: Improving Oral Health Equity with Universal School-Based Caries Prevention

Oral Health Disparities: A perspective from the National Institute of Dental and Craniofacial Research

The Dental Health Aide Therapist Program in Alaska: An example for the 21st Century

Oral Health and Medicine Integration: Overcoming Historical Artifact to Relieve Suffering

Oral Health: An Essential Component of a Healthy, Enjoyable and Productive Lifespan

Oral Health, Basic Tenets for a Healthy, Productive Life

Communities’ Solution to a Community Oral Health Problem: A Case for Economic Development

Expanding the Dental Workforce Is Key to Improving Access and Reducing Disparities in Oral Health

Oral Health Inequities: The Challenge of Closing the Gap

The Known Unknown: The Oral Health Needs of the Invisible, Incarcerated Population

Revisiting Oral Health in America: A Report of the Surgeon General

Improving Access to Oral Health for Uninsured and Underserved Populations? FirstHealth Dental Care

The Aetna-National Dental Association Partnership for Achieving Racial and Ethnic Health Equity

Dental Homes for Older Americans: A Santa Fe Group Call for Removal of the Dental Exclusion in Medicare

Addressing Oral Health Disparities and Inequities in Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders: Lessons from a Federally Qualified Health Center

How Dental Therapists Can Address the Social and Racial Disparities in Access to Care

The Professional

The Nation's Oral Health: Who Cares...

Dental Therapy Education in Minnesota

Public Health Practice Vignette: Dental-Student Delivered Care at a Student-Faculty Collaborative Clinic in a Correctional Facility

Through the Looking Glass of Oral Health: A Path Toward Health Equity

Evaluation of a Community-Based Participatory Oral Health Intervention for Low-Income African American Men

Dental-Related Use of Hospital EDs by Hispanics and Non-Hispanics in Florida

Effectiveness on Early Childhood Caries of an Oral Health Promotion Program for Medical Providers

The articles above will be published online June 29, 2017, at 4 p.m. EDT by AJPH under “First Look.” “First Look” articles have undergone peer review, copyediting and approval by authors but have not yet been printed to paper or posted online by issue. AJPH is published by the American Public Health Association, and is available at www.ajph.org.

Complimentary online access to the Journal is available to credentialed members of the media. Address inquiries to Megan Lowry at APHA, 202-777-3913 or email her. A single print issue of the Journal is available for $35 from the Journal’s Subscriptions Department. If you are not a member of the press, a member of APHA or a subscriber, online single issue access is $30, and online single article access is $22 at www.ajph.org. For direct customer service, call 202-777-2516, or email us.

To stay up-to-date on the latest in public health research, sign up for new content email alerts.

# # #

The American Journal of Public Health is the monthly journal of the American Public Health Association. APHA champions the health of all people and all communities. We strengthen the public health profession. We speak out for public health issues and policies backed by science. We are the only organization that influences federal policy, has a 140-plus year perspective and brings together members from all fields of public health. Visit www.apha.org.