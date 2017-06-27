 
Cybersecurity Expert Can Speak to the Media on Latest Ransomware "Petya," Affecting Computer Systems from Russia to Britain

  • Cyber security expert Dr. Ray Klump is a professor and chair of Computer and Mathematical Sciences Department as well as director of Master of Science in Information Security at Lewis University.

Economics, Engineering, In the Workplace, Technology, Cybersecurity, Europe News, Russia News, Local - Illinois, Local - Chicago Metro
  • Petya, wannacry, Computer Virus, ransomware

    • Dr. Ray Klump, professor and director of the Master of Information Security program at Lewis University is available for interviews regarding latest cyberattack. 

    Computer systems from Russia to Britain were victims of an international cyberattack on Tuesday in a hack that bore similarities to the WannaCry attack in May.

     

