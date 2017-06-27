Newswise — Toronto – June 27, 2017 – At the Annual General Meeting of Toronto’s University Health Network (UHN) on June 14, 2017, Mr. Brian Porter, President and Chief Executive Officer of Scotiabank, was elected Chair of the Board of Trustees of UHN.

“I speak for the management team and everyone who works at UHN in saying that we are so pleased that Brian will be chairing our Board,” said Dr. Peter Pisters, UHN’s President and CEO. “It is critical that we have a strong and experienced group of volunteer trustees and we all look forward to working with Brian and benefitting from his executive experience and leadership in the years ahead.”

“UHN is a national treasure that brings together quality healthcare and research by the country’s leading medical professionals,” said Mr. Porter. “I am proud to have the opportunity to work with such a dedicated and diverse group of Board members and to contribute to the ongoing success of this great institution.”

“In marking Brian’s role as our new Chair, we are also thankful for the service of Mr. John Mulvihill, O.C. who stepped down from the Board at the AGM following more than 18 years of service, and almost ten in his role as Board Chair. During John’s time as Chair, UHN grew with the addition of Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute and, together, we saw the Toronto life sciences community flourish around us. We are indebted to John for his interest and service over the years.” said Dr. Pisters.

Mr. Porter joined Scotiabank in 1981, and has progressed through a series of increasingly senior positions, including executive roles with Global Banking and Markets, Global Risk Management, Group Treasury and International Banking. He served as the Bank’s Chief Risk Officer from 2005 to 2008, as Group Head of Risk & Treasury from 2008 to 2010 and as Group Head of International Banking from 2010 to 2012. He was appointed President of Scotiabank in November 2012, and assumed the role of Chief Executive Officer on November 1, 2013.

In addition to his role on UHN Board of Trustees, Mr. Porter’s current board memberships include the Business Council of Canada, the Council of the Americas, and the Washington-based Institute of International Finance (IIF).

Mr. Porter holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dalhousie University, and was awarded an Honorary Doctor of Laws (LLD) degree from Dalhousie University in 2008. He is a graduate of the Advanced Management Program of the Harvard Business School.

About the University Health Network

The University Health Network (UHN) includes Toronto General and Toronto Western Hospitals, Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Toronto Rehabilitation Institute and the Michener Institute for Education at UHN. The scope of research and complexity of cases at UHN has made it a national and international source for discovery, education and patient care. It has the largest hospital-based research program in Canada, with major research in cardiology, transplantation, neurosciences, oncology, surgical innovation, infectious diseases, genomic medicine and rehabilitation medicine.