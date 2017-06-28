Newswise — Orlando, Florida (June 28, 2017) – Leaders with Orlando Health and the West Orange Healthcare District (WOHD) gathered today to break ground on a new cancer center on the campus of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Florida.

At 30,000 square feet, the new Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center – Ocoee will almost double the size of the existing cancer center located near the hospital campus. The new comprehensive cancer center will feature expanded chemotherapy and radiation treatment areas, medical oncology services, surgical oncology consultations, laboratory facilities, and Cancer Support Community programs. Among the advances that will available is a new cancer-fighting technology called MRIdian® that allows oncologists to see the tumor they are treating continuously during radiation therapy.

“Our new Ocoee location is greatly needed to continue to meet the growing healthcare demands of West Orange County,” said Mark Roh, M.D., president of Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center. “We met the five-year capacity of the existing cancer center just two years after opening our doors in 2012, so this expansion will ensure residents of this community will have greater access to the most advanced cancer care.”

The new Ocoee cancer center is part of a $100-million project, $75 million of which is funded by the WOHD, to help transform Health Central Hospital into a destination medical campus and bring much-needed healthcare services to other parts of the community.

“This is a great day for our community,” said Tracy Swanson, executive director of the West Orange Healthcare District. “By improving access to cancer treatment we improve outcomes and ultimately, quality of life, so we consider this project an important cornerstone for those who live and work here.”

The groundbreaking ceremony took place on the northeast corner of the Health Central Hospital campus, where representatives with Orlando Health, WOHD, and other community leaders turned the first shovels of dirt symbolizing the start of construction. The expected completion date for construction of the new Orlando Health UF Health Cancer Center - Ocoee is late summer 2018.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $2.8 billion not-for-profit health care organization and a community-based network of physician practices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers throughout Central Florida. The organization is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 2,000 physicians have privileges at Orlando Health, which is also one of the area’s largest employers with more than 18,000 employees who serve nearly 2 million Central Florida residents and more than 4,500 international patients annually. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $204 million in support of community health needs. More information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

About the West Orange Healthcare District

The West Orange Healthcare District (WOHD) is an independent special healthcare district created in 1949 by the Florida Legislature and governed by a 16-member board appointed by the Governor of Florida. Since 2012, the District has awarded more than $100 million in local community grants to enhance residents’ health and wellness, with the goal of making west Orange County the healthiest community in the nation. For more, visit www.wohd1949.org.

The District is a proud founding champion of “Healthy West Orange,” a grassroots movement to inspire west Orange County to become the healthiest community in the nation. For more, visit healthywestorange.org.

# # #