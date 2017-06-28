Newswise — Orlando, FL (June 29, 2017) – CareSpot Urgent Care and Orlando Health have entered into a definitive agreement to partner in urgent care throughout greater Orlando, including the eight existing Orlando-area CareSpot urgent care centers. Under the terms of the agreement, the existing centers, and all future centers, will continue to be managed by CareSpot and co-branded CareSpot Urgent Care | Orlando Health. The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and other closing conditions and is expected to be completed later this summer.

“Orlando Health is a widely respected health care system in Central Florida,” said Eric Enderle, CEO of CareSpot Urgent Care. “This partnership will allow us to seamlessly connect our patients in the greater Orlando area to the broader resources in the Orlando Health network when follow-up care is deemed necessary and if the patient chooses. Additionally, it gives us a strong partner as we grow throughout the area. We are excited to be aligned with Orlando Health and anticipate opening more centers to better serve the needs of the greater Orlando Health community.”

The CareSpot Urgent Care locations included in the partnership are Altamonte Springs, Apopka, East Sand Lake, Kissimmee, Lake Mary, Metro West, South Orange, and Winter Springs.

“We are pleased that our health system will join a leading urgent care provider like CareSpot,” said David Strong, CEO, of Orlando Health. “This agreement will position both parties to offer our community many access points for a high-quality, full continuum of care serving all levels of acuity for a wide range of conditions.”

About CareSpot Urgent Care

CareSpot Urgent Care is operated and managed together with MedPost Urgent Care, with both brands expanding together across the United States to provide immediate medical attention and treatment at 91 locations nationwide. Core service offerings for CareSpot and MedPost are urgent care, wellness, in-house lab work and x-rays, seasonal care, and occupational health. Care is available to patients in convenient locations with extended hours, including holidays and weekends. While never required, appointments are also available. Additionally, CareSpot.com and MedPost.com offer online check-in capabilities and can coordinate referral options when specialty or follow-up care is needed.

CareSpot Urgent Care is a division of United Surgical Partners International, Inc. (USPI). USPI currently has ownership interests in or operates 377 healthcare facilities, of which over 180 are jointly owned with not-for-profit healthcare systems. For more information, please visit www.uspi.com.

About Orlando Health

Orlando Health is a $2.8 billion not-for-profit health care organization and a community-based network of physician practices, hospitals, and outpatient care centers throughout Central Florida. The organization is home to the area’s only Level One Trauma Centers for adults and pediatrics and is a statutory teaching hospital system that offers both specialty and community hospitals. More than 2,000 physicians have privileges at Orlando Health, which is also one of the area’s largest employers with more than 18,000 employees who serve nearly 2 million Central Florida residents and more than 4,500 international patients annually. Additionally, Orlando Health provides more than $204 million in support of community health needs. More information can be found at www.orlandohealth.com.

