Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center Named as one of the Most Beautiful Hospitals in the U.S.

Hospital clinches the second spot in national competition by Soliant Health

Newswise — Red Bank, NJ – June 29, 2017 – Riverview Medical Center has been named as the second most beautiful hospital in the U.S. through an annual competition run by Soliant Health, a leading specialty health care staffing provider and part of Adecco Group.

Rising from fifth spot in 2016, Riverview Medical Center received 12,700 total votes to make it into second place in 2017. Fifty hospitals competed for the top honor, which was ultimately awarded to Orange Regional Medical Center in Middletown, N.Y.

Located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, N.J., Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed hospital specializing in surgery, cancer care, obstetrics and women’s services, and outpatient procedures, in addition to providing services for all patients, including emergency care and in-patient rehabilitation.

“We are so fortunate to sit in such an incredible geographic location,” says Timothy Hogan, FACHE, president of Riverview Medical Center and Bayshore Medical Center. “This isn’t just a win for Riverview Medical Center, it’s also a win for the town of Red Bank, of which I am a resident. We should all be proud that our little city on the Navesink is garnering national recognition.”

In addition to providing guests with a tranquil view through floor to ceiling windows, the hospital’s interior décor reflects its waterfront location with a calming, modern, seaside color scheme.

Though the hospital has previously been lauded for its beauty, the opening of a 29,000 square foot addition to the hospital’s cancer center has taken Riverview Medical Center’s beauty to new heights. The addition features a combination of visual and technical upgrades to meet and exceed the clinical and emotional needs of patients, as well as the most advanced cancer treatment technologies available. Patients and guests at the center experience serene, individual rooms that promote healing, stylish architecture, and an easy-to-navigate flow – all while overlooking the marina and water below where patients and guests observe river activity all year long.

“We are thrilled to have been named as the second most beautiful hospital in the U.S.,” says Kelli O’Brien, chief operating officer at Riverview Medical Center. “We have always known that our hospital is special, but now the rest of the country can also experience a part of what makes us so beautiful – inside and out.”

In addition to offering beautiful views and design elements, Riverview Medical Center also offers unique services such as a free concierge that will assist with personal errands, requests, and room service for both patients and guests.

For information about Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center, please visit www.RiverviewMedicalCenter.com or call 732-741-2700.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Riverview Medical Center

Riverview Medical Center is a 492-bed not-for-profit community hospital located on the Navesink River in Red Bank, New Jersey. Riverview Medical Center provides health care programs and services in all major medical disciplines including: maternity, surgical services, emergency and critical cancer services. Riverview’s Cancer Care Center offers comprehensive cancer services close to home, while Riverview’s Jane H. Booker Women and Children’s Center combines expertise and convenience to address preventative health, diagnosis, treatment, and support for women of all ages. Riverview Rehabilitation Center is Monmouth County’s only fully-accredited inpatient rehabilitation facility, and Riverview Medical Center is a designated Primary Stroke Center and has also maintained prestigious Magnet designation for Nursing Excellence since 1998. Riverview Medical Center is the only hospital in the region with the groundbreaking CyberKnife® system, offering new hope for patients with inaccessible or inoperable tumors. For more information about Riverview Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health, please call 1-800-DOCTORS or visit www.riverviewmedicalcenter.com.

###