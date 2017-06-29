Newswise — Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center Foundation raised a record $165,000 net during its 27th Annual Golf Classic on June 12 at Manasquan River Golf Club in Brielle. Led by Robert Harms, event co-chair and Foundation board chair, and Jason Nitche, M.D., event co-chair and orthopedic surgeon, this year’s Golf Classic welcomed a sold out crowd of 144 golfers to compete in the tournament and raise money for programs and services at Ocean Medical Center.

“Tremendous change is taking place at Ocean Medical Center,” explains Harms and Nitche. “It began with the opening of the Hirair and Anna Hovnanian Emergency Care Center, and it continues with the recent opening of the beautiful new cancer care center, and upcoming opening of the new medical surgical patient floor. These renovations are truly state-of-the-art and will continue to evolve with philanthropic support from the community.”

“We are extremely grateful for everyone who participated in this year’s Golf Classic,” shares Dean Q. Lin, MHA, MBA, FACHE, FCPP, regional president. “Together, we can continue orchestrating excellence in care for each person who walks through our doors.”

During the reception, a grateful patient and supporter of Ocean Medical Center, John Walsh, gave a heartfelt testimony to the life-saving treatment he received at Ocean Medical Center, recognizing his physician, Hormoz Kianfar, M.D., and making the event especially meaningful.

The Golf Classic committee is grateful for the generous support of leadership sponsors this year, which include the Event Sponsor, George Harms Construction Company, and Dinner Sponsors, Ocean Medical Center Medical-Dental Staff and Ralph Clayton & Sons.

For additional information about Ocean Medical Center Foundation or to make a donation, please visit HackensackMeridianHealth.org/GivingHeals or contact Executive Director Matthew Lang, CFRE, at 732-751-5116 or by e-mail at matthew.lang@hackensackmeridian.org.

About Hackensack Meridian Health Ocean Medical Center

Ocean Medical Center, serving southern Monmouth and Ocean counties, is ranked #8 in New Jersey by U.S. News and World Report. The medical center also features a satellite Emergency Care Center in Point Pleasant, the Ocean Care Center, and hospital-based programs at Jackson Health Village.

In addition to its high ranking in U.S News and World Report, Ocean Medical Center has achieved a host of certifications and awards: advanced levels of certification with The Joint Commission for joint replacement, palliative care and stroke (Primary Stroke Center that offers a state-of-the art brain lab and neurological surgery); a designated center of excellence by the American College of Radiology; Magnet award winning nurses; 2017 Get with the Guidelines continuous quality improvement awards including: Heart Failure Gold Plus Award, Stroke Gold Plus and Stroke Honor Roll Elite Awards and Action Registry Platinum Award; Press Ganey Guardian of Excellence Award for the one of the highest levels of team member engagement in the nation; and an “A” grade from the LeapFrog Group’s Hospital Safety Score initiative.

The medical center has made significant investments in programs and services. In 2014, Ocean Medical Center opened an $82M state-of-the-art Emergency Care Center that provides the highest level of care and comfort in a tranquil setting. In 2016, a new comprehensive Cancer Center that provides the latest radiation therapy technologies was revealed. Future developments include a one of the most innovative medical surgical floors of its kind nationally that is uniquely designed to bring humanity back to health care. Other key services include: DaT Scan and advanced imaging technology; DaVinci robotic surgery; general, thoracic, and vascular surgery; one of the region’s most advanced cardiac catheterization laboratories and cardiac services; maternity, acute care of the elderly and critical care services.

