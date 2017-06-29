Newswise — Schaumburg, Ill, June 29, 2017 — The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) and NEUROSURGERY® Publications announces Neurosurgery achieved a 2016 Clarivate JCR Impact Factor (IF) of 4.889, the highest IF since the journal’s inception. This is more than 29 percent greater than the 2015 IF of 3.78.

Most notably, this is the highest IF earned by a neurosurgical journal, and the highest IF gain amongst similar journals. Neurosurgery now ranks ninth amongst 196 surgical journals. The 2016 rankings mark a third consecutive year in which Neurosurgery attained an individual IF record, and fifth consecutive year of year-over-year IF gains.

“This Impact Factor increase is even greater than we anticipated, and I’m incredibly humbled and excited to be a part of Neurosurgery’s growing reputation as the best-in-class neurosurgical journal. We are eager to receive and publish even more groundbreaking science and research in the years to come,” said Dr. Nelson M. Oyesiku, editor-in-chief of NEUROSURGERY® Publications.

The Clarivate JCR Impact Factor is a proprietary metric determined by all outside citations in one year to a journal’s content published over the past two years, divided by the volume of content published by the journal during that two-year span. An increase in IF indicates a growing trend of citations back to Neurosurgery, providing confirmation of the journal’s concerted efforts to attract and publish the best quality manuscripts in neurosurgery.

Neurosurgery will honor the most impactful papers published in the journal from June 2016 to June 2017 at the 2017 CNS Annual Meeting in Boston, October 7–11. A full listing of Paper of the Year awardees is now available for review. The journal will also host an Editor-in-Chief Roundtable at the Annual Meeting on Tuesday, October 10, to allow potential authors the opportunity to discuss what makes a valuable submission to Neurosurgery.

For more information about Neurosurgery, visit https://academic.oup.com/neurosurgery.

About the Congress of Neurological Surgeons

The Congress of Neurological Surgeons (CNS) is the global leader in neurosurgical education, serving to promote health by advancing neurosurgery through innovation and excellence in education. The CNS provides leadership in neurosurgery by inspiring and facilitating scientific discovery and its translation into clinical practice. The CNS maintains the vitality of the profession through volunteer efforts of its members and the development of leadership in service to the public, to colleagues in other disciplines, and to neurosurgeons throughout the world in all stages of their professional lives. For more information, visit cns.org.

About NEUROSURGERY® Publications

Neurosurgery, the official journal of the CNS, is your most complete window to the contemporary field of neurosurgery. Members of the Congress and non-member subscribers receive 3,000 pages per year packed with the very latest science, technology, and medicine, not to mention full-text online access to the world's most complete, up-to-the-minute neurosurgery resource. An independent companion publication to Neurosurgery, Operative Neurosurgery: The Surgeon’s Armamentarium features technical material that highlights operative procedures, anatomy, instrumentation, devices, and technology. ONS is the practical resource for cutting-edge material that connects the surgeon directly to the operating room. Clinical Neurosurgery is the official compilation of platform presentations from the CNS Annual Meeting. It serves as both the proceedings summary of the Annual Meeting and a peer-reviewed publication that advances scientific exchange among our members.