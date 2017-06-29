Does Exercise Affect Hunger and Energy Intake Similarly in All People?
Newswise — Some people believe that exercise cannot help them control body weight, as it automatically stimulates hunger and energy intake. Using a large dataset of healthy male participants, this research determined the proportion of individuals whose hunger and energy intake was stimulated by a single bout of exercise. The results showed that on the day of exercise, hunger (4%) and energy intake (10%) were increased only in a small percentage of individuals. These findings therefore suggest that exercise does not stimulate a drive to eat for the vast majority of people. Additional research is needed to ensure that these findings are replicated in other important groups – such as in women and overweight individuals. This research lends support to the use and promotion of exercise as a tool to facilitate weight control.