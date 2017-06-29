Newswise — Concussion is a common injury to the brain that can lead to slow movement and reduced balance. These problems can continue for months after a concussion, even though most people feel fully recovered from their concussion within a week or two. The reason why movement problems continue in the absence of physical symptoms is not known, but may be related to changes in function of the motor area of the brain, which is responsible for controlling movement. In this study, the investigators tested walking speed and the function of the motor area of the brain in twenty people immediately after a concussion and for two months following their injury. These concussions arose during sports participation, biking, or activities of daily living. For comparison, a carefully matched group of healthy control participants were followed and evaluated in a similar timeframe. In the concussion group, changes in walking speed over the two months were not related to changes in function of the brain’s motor area. Factors other than the motor area of the brain may be responsible for changes in walking speed following concussion.

Read the abstract here or contact the investigators