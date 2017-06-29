Newswise — CHICAGO – The American Society of Anesthesiologists (ASA) today congratulated Jerome Adams, M.D., on his nomination to Surgeon General by President Donald J. Trump. Dr. Adams will be the first physician anesthesiologist to hold this position. The Surgeon General is nominated by the president and is confirmed by the U.S. Senate for a four-year term. The Office of the Surgeon General is part of the Office of the Assistant Secretary for Health in the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

As the Surgeon General, colloquially known as the “nation’s doctor,” Dr. Adams will work to provide Americans with scientific information on improving their health and reducing their risk of illness and injury.

“We want to heartily congratulate Dr. Jerome Adams on his nomination to Surgeon General,” said ASA President Jeffrey S. Plagenhoef. “His passion for, and deep knowledge and experience in public health gained through serving in his current role as Indiana Health Commissioner, and his education, training and practice as a physician anesthesiologist -- the first medical specialty to champion patient safety – combine to have Dr. Adams poised to do great work benefitting Americans’ health.”

Dr. Adams is currently serving as Indiana Health Commissioner, only the second African American to ever serve in this position. In this role he oversees the Public Health Protection and Laboratory Services, Health and Human Services, Health Care Quality and Regulatory, and Tobacco Prevention and Cessation Commissions. He was appointed in 2014 by Vice President Michael R. Pence, then governor of Indiana. Dr. Adams is recognized as a leading expert in the substance abuse crisis. He has testified before Congressional committees on the subject.

Dr. Adams is a faculty member at Indiana University where he teaches residents and maintains a clinical focus on regional anesthesia and pain management. He works clinically at Eskenazi Hospital in Indianapolis, a level 1 trauma center, where he serves as chair of the Hospital Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee. He has authored several papers and book chapters, including chapters in “Anesthesia Student Survival Guide, A Case Based Approach,” and an editorial in the American Journal of Public Health titled, “Are Pain Management Questions in Patient Satisfaction Surveys Driving the Opioid Epidemic?”

Dr. Adams went to medical school at Indiana University School of Medicine in Indianapolis. Prior to finishing medical school, he completed a master’s in public health, with a focus on chronic disease prevention at the University of California at Berkeley. He completed his internship in internal medicine at St. Vincent’s Hospital in Indianapolis, and residency in anesthesiology at Indiana University. He is board certified in anesthesiology. He is immediate past chair of the ASA Professional Diversity Committee, and also serves on ASA’s Health and Public Policy and Governmental Affairs Committees.

