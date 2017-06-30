Newswise — David Palmer, a professor in the Management Department at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, has been named director of the Ness Division of Management and Economics at South Dakota State University. Palmer’s selection comes following a national search. He will also serve as a professor in the Department of Economics, focusing on management, organizational behavior and human resource management.

“Dr. Palmer’s professional experience and record of success will serve SDSU and the Ness Division of Management and Economics very well, particularly in the area of undergraduate interdisciplinary research and project work,” said Eluned Jones, department head for economics. “His vision and goals for what we are trying to do align very well with the strategic direction set forth by our board of directors and the division’s participating faculty members. David will be a welcome addition who will provide leadership and build on relationships with industry stakeholders throughout South Dakota and the region.”

Palmer has served as professor at UNK since 2007. The Management Department includes nine full-time faculty members and offers programs that meet the employment needs of business and industry, including a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration, as well as a Bachelor of Science degree with a management emphasis. The department also offers minors in business administration, entrepreneurship and health-care management.

Palmer earned numerous awards at honors at UNK, including the John Becker Faculty Research Incentive Fund for high impact research in 2015 and 2016. He has also recently been awarded the Tenured Faculty Scholarship Award from UNK and the Award for Outstanding Service in 2014 from the Nebraska Economic and Business Association.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for me, both professionally and personally,” Palmer said. “The depth and reach of the Ness Division and the potential it holds for students, faculty, industry and beyond makes it a very attractive opportunity. I could not be more pleased to step into this position and begin working with so many talented individuals and business leaders throughout South Dakota and the region.”

Palmer began his duties at UNK in 1997 as an assistant professor in the Management and Marketing Department. He became an associate professor in the Management Department in 2002 and served as the director for the Master of Business Administration program from 2005-11.

Palmer earned his Ph.D. in organizational behavior and human resource management in 1997 following eight years in retail and institutional food service management. He also has three years of experience in international trade. Palmer holds a Master of Business Administration from Bowling Green State University and a Bachelor of Science in management science from the State University of New York at Binghamton.

Palmer will begin his new role July 22, 2017.

About the Ness Division of Management and Economics The Department of Economics is a participating department in the intercollegiate Ness Division of Management and Economics. The division serves as a cross-college, interdisciplinary entity comprising faculty from academic programs that share a commitment to education and research in management, economics and data analytics. The division also provides a forum and structure to foster communication, innovation and efficiencies across programs, departments and colleges. Additionally, it promotes collaboration between the university and business communities and coordinates and advances efforts in student engagement, faculty interaction, interdisciplinary research and outreach.