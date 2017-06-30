Josh Klapow, Ph.D., clinical psychologist at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, offers ways to help parents remember that their child is in the car, avoiding the tragedy of an inadvertant hot car death. He says admitting that you might forget your child in the car doesn't make you a bad parent, just a human one.

Among his tips are: schedule a reminder on your phone, set for after you arrive at work; or put a piece of the child's clothing in your purse, bag or briefcase. Anything out of the ordinary that will remind you, especially if your routine that day is different than usual.

