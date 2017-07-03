Newswise — All members of the community are invited to attend Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center Foundation’s Third Annual Signature Social fundraising event. The cocktail reception takes place on Friday, July 28, 2017 at Bonnet Island Estate on Long Beach Island from 7 p.m. to 11 p.m. Proceeds will support programs and services at Southern Ocean Medical Center.

This year’s event will provide guests with an opportunity to learn more about recent developments at Southern Ocean Medical Center, including a brand new emergency department and cancer care center, renovations to the main lobby and outpatient care areas and a Hackensack Meridian Health partnership with Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center which means patients now have new opportunities to benefit from world-class cancer care protocols.

“Southern Ocean was recently named a finalist by NJBiz as Best Hospital of the Year,” explains Robert H. Adams, Jr., FACHE, president of Southern Ocean Medical Center. “It’s an incredible honor to receive this nomination. It exemplifies how much Southern Ocean is excelling, and we could not make these significant advancements without the community’s support.”

A gourmet menu of hors d’oeuvres, stations and premium cocktails will be served, and guests are encouraged to attend in summer cocktail attire (jackets are not required). The reception is co-chaired by Joseph Lattanzi, M.D., Kimberly Hogan, M.D, Thomas Yu, M.D. and Jane Yu and supported by Celebration Sponsor, Southern Ocean Medical Center Medical Staff and Reception Sponsors, Coastal Radiology, Joseph Lattanzi, M.D. and Kimberly Hogan, M.D and Phoenix Medical Construction.

Tickets are $500 each and can be purchased online at HackensackMeridianHealth.org/SOMCsocial or by contacting Meagan O’Flaherty, special events associate, at 732-751-5101 or meagan.oflaherty@hackensackmeridian.org. Sponsorships and 50/50 cash raffle chances are also available.

